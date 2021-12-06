Multi-year partnership to include the shared dissemination of research, training and effective practices for building equitable and impactful online learning communities

The Online Learning Consortium and Instructure Announce Partnership to Reimagine Equitable and Inclusive Digital Learning Environments Multi-year partnership to include the shared dissemination of research, training and effective practices for building equitable and impactful online learning communities

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Learning Consortium (OLC) today announced a multi-year partnership with Instructure to collaborate on research projects and utilize Canvas LMS tools to enrich, support, and connect aspects of equitable and inclusive digital learning.

As leaders in online, blended, and digital education, OLC continually seeks new opportunities to implement and model creative uses of technology that highlight the evidence-based practices widely used by faculty, designers and students in their educational work. In addition to topics that are technical in nature, faculty development programs are increasingly approaching topics such as self-care and caring for students.

"The pandemic demonstrated how important it is to ensure that faculty and students alike have access to robust and detailed technical documentation, training, and support," said Angela Gunder, Chief Academic Officer of the OLC. "Our partnership will enable us to share a plurality of digital learning practices that educators can employ across contexts to better address the needs of our students."

Over the multi-year term, the partnership will include:

Learning Management System . Hosting OLC professional development courses on the Canvas

Canvas Studio , access to the subscription training portal, project consulting and support services. OLC member access to, access to the subscription training portal, project consulting and support services.

Institute for Emerging Leadership in Online Learning 2021 leadership development program, providing scholarships for participants. Instructure as a partner on OLC's2021 leadership development program, providing scholarships for participants.

Instructure Edtech Collective , a recently launched community of innovative companies and educators working together using a leading learning platform to create an open and extensible ecosystem. OLC as a partner in the, a recently launched community of innovative companies and educators working together using a leading learning platform to create an open and extensible ecosystem.

"There has never been a more critical time to forge deep partnerships and leverage our collective strength in the form of diverse communities of practice, specifically around technology usage in the classroom," said Melissa Loble, Chief Customer Success Officer. "These professional development programs are designed for the modern learner with technology at its core. By partnering with OLC we can reach more educators and impact more learners."

The partnership has already made a marked impact with new projects including:

Every Learner Everywhere , to model communities of practice for discipline communities. Work with the Association of Public & Land Universities and Achieving the Dream, through, to model communities of practice for discipline communities.

digital strategy workshop in Canvas for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), built with OLC Fellow Dr. Cristi Ford and in Canvas for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), built withand Cengage , to promote inclusive and equitable access to higher education through professional development and mentorship opportunities for higher education leaders.

OLC Accelerate 2021 conference that is accessible for a year after the conference for those interested in "attending" the event and viewing the sessions and related content asynchronously. An Engagement Platform for theconference that is accessible for a year after the conference for those interested in "attending" the event and viewing the sessions and related content asynchronously.

Canvas and OLC also collaborate on leading professional development events including OLC Innovate , InstructureCon , and Canvas Caravan .

About Online Learning Consortium:

The Online Learning Consortium (OLC) is a collaborative community of education leaders and innovators, dedicated to advancing quality digital teaching and learning experiences designed to reach and engage the modern learner – anyone, anywhere, anytime. OLC inspires innovation and quality through an extensive set of resources, including, best-practice publications, quality benchmarking, leading-edge instruction, community-driven conferences, practitioner-based and empirical research and expert guidance. The growing OLC community includes faculty members, administrators, trainers, instructional designers, and other learning professionals, as well as educational institutions, professional societies and corporate enterprises. Visit onlinelearningconsortium.org for more information.

