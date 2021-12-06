Neptune Flood & Attune Insurance Partner to Provide Business Owners Instant Flood Insurance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, the first AI-driven flood insurance company to provide faster, easier, and better flood insurance, has partnered with Attune Insurance, a New York-based commercial insurance marketplace. Brokers leveraging Attune will have access to an instant flood solution with greater and broader coverages than the traditional National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) under FEMA.

(PRNewsfoto/Neptune Flood)

"We are excited to partner with Attune to protect business owners from floods nationwide. Business Owners Policies (BOP) do not cover the peril of flood. By adding Neptune via the Attune marketplace, brokers can quickly and properly protect their customers' companies from flooding. Neptune can help save business owners money while providing superior coverage to the traditional NFIP," said Trevor Burgess, CEO and President of Neptune.

Neptune offers coverage limits eight times the level of the NFIP and optional business interruption cover to help businesses recover from a flood event.

"This is a very harmonious relationship," said James Hobson, CEO of Attune Insurance. "Both organizations have aligned interests in making it easy to obtain insurance. Our platform enables brokers to quickly access insurance for their customers across multiple products in a streamlined way. From the beginning, we've built our portal and our product based on our customers' feedback. The addition of Neptune Flood allows us to provide end-to-end protection for business owners nationwide and brings us closer to becoming a one-stop shop for commercial insurance."

ABOUT NEPTUNE FLOOD:

Neptune Flood is the largest entirely digital flood insurance company in the United States and is the alternative to the NFIP. We were founded to change the way consumers and businesses think about and buy flood, and now, parametric earthquake insurance. Neptune uses AI-driven technology to make it fast and easy for consumers to buy, and agents to sell, insurance.

ABOUT ATTUNE:

Attune is an insurance producer driven by technology and human insights focused on helping brokers and their clients thrive. Attune is licensed in 50 states and currently offers its customers the ability to quote and bind Business Owners', Workers' Compensation, Commercial Liability Excess, Professional Liability, and General Liability policies in minutes for hundreds of small-commercial classes. Recently, Attune was acquired by Coalition In. (Coalition), a leading cyber insurance and security provider, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. You can find out more at attuneinsurance.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neptune Flood