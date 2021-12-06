Miracle Mile Shops To Undergo Extensive Renovations Next Year

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will begin an extensive interior and exterior transformation complete with elevated finishes, upgraded technology and digital design elements. New entertainment features will include exterior and interior immersive light, sound, and video experiences. Miracle Mile Shops guests will also enjoy new and upgraded restaurant zones. The premier mixed use project, located at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip, will remain open during construction, which is set to begin in winter of 2022 and will be completed in spring of 2023.

Miracle Mile Shops North Entrance

Link to hi-res renderings: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/4B9Eyv2jud

"Miracle Mile Shops has been a highly successful shopping and entertainment destination in Las Vegas for over 20 years attracting locals, visitors and international tourists," said Robert Buchanan, Vice President, General Manager of Miracle Mile Shops. "The renovations are coming at the ideal time as our city welcomes the return of domestic and international tourists. This is not only an investment in Miracle Mile Shops, but also in one of the world's most iconic travel destinations, Las Vegas."

The revitalized interior will include new flooring, lighting, ceilings, seating and a new sound system. The ever popular rainstorm feature will also be enhanced. Miracle Mile Shops will, in several interior locations, feature all-new projection mapping spectacles that will captivate imaginations and transport visitors on visual and sensorial journeys into worlds of wonderment and discovery.

The center's restaurant zones will be entirely redesigned to allow guests to relax and recharge with a variety of mouthwatering food and beverage options.

Further enhancing the center's overall atmosphere, the renovation will include a redesign to Miracle Mile Shops' exterior entrances on the Las Vegas Strip and Harmon Avenue. Guests will be greeted by all new state of the art LED digital screens and signage as well as modernized landscaping.

The 500,000-square-foot shopping center opened in 2000.

Miracle Mile Shops will remain open Sunday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

About Miracle Mile Shops™:

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino features more than a mile of premier shops, tempting restaurants and live entertainment venues at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip. The center is home to lululemon athletica; Sephora; Morphe; Quay Australia; H&M; Tipsy Robot, the first land-based cocktail bar operated by robots; Chicago popcorn legend Garrett Popcorn Shops' only Las Vegas location; Nacho Daddy, home of the world-famous Scorpion Shot; 15,000-square-foot bar and restaurant Cabo Wabo® Cantina; Club Tattoo, featuring some of the best tattoo artists and body piercers in the nation; as well as a free daily rainstorm show in the desert featuring thunder, lightning, fog and rain. Miracle Mile Shops guests will enjoy adjoining access to Planet Hollywood, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned rooms and suites and Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations featuring 1,201 units and four penthouse floors. Miracle Mile Shops is owned by an affiliate of Institutional Mall Investors LLC, a joint venture between Miller Capital Advisory and CalPERS.

For more information, call 702.866.0710 or visit www.miraclemileshopslv.com.

