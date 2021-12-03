Chemomab Therapeutics Names David M. Weiner, MD as Interim Chief Medical Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB), (Chemomab) a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that David M. Weiner, MD has been named Interim Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. This position will be in a part-time capacity. Dr. Weiner is replacing Dr. Arnon Aharon, who has resigned. Dr. Aharon intends to continue at Chemomab for the next 60 days and as a senior medical advisor thereafter to ensure a seamless transition.

Dr. Weiner, who is based in the U.S., has more than 25 years of experience in the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics and has held senior executive roles at private and public biotechnology companies.

"We believe that Dr. Weiner is a terrific addition to the Chemomab team, bringing us decades of successful industry experience in managing clinical programs in a variety of therapeutic areas," said Dale Pfost, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Chemomab. "His keen intellect and broad expertise should serve us well as we advance our current clinical programs for CM-101, establish a growing clinical and business presence in the U.S. and potentially expand our drug development activities to include additional therapeutic indications and assets."

Dr. Pfost continued, "We want to thank Dr. Aharon for his many contributions to Chemomab. He has done an excellent job of creating the foundation for our current clinical development efforts and in progressing three discrete clinical programs to Phase 2 trials in a timely and effective way. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

Dr. Weiner most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Amathus Therapeutics. Previously he was Chief Medical Officer at Lumos Pharma and at aTyr Pharma and, prior to that, he was the Chief Medical Officer and interim Chief Executive Officer of Proteostasis Therapeutics. Dr. Weiner held key development roles over a five-year period at EMD/Merck Serono and spent almost a decade serving in discovery research and clinical development roles of increasing responsibility at Acadia Pharmaceuticals.

"I have been impressed by the commitment to R&D excellence and substantial scientific accomplishments achieved to date by the Chemomab team," noted Dr. Weiner. "As a small startup they characterized and elucidated a completely novel target with promising potential in fibrotic and inflammatory diseases and then developed CM-101─a neutralizing antibody 'pipeline in a product' that is advancing in clinical trials for two rare diseases with high unmet need. I look forward to continuing to assess the potential of CM-101, while also working with the executive team as we seek to broaden our R&D activities to potentially include additional indications and clinical candidates."

Dr. Weiner received a BA degree cum laude with highest honors in research from Brandeis University and an MD degree from the School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, State University of New York at Buffalo. He has been a director at a number of biotechnology companies and is currently on the Board of Directors of AxoSim. Dr. Weiner serves as a consultant and scientific and clinical advisory board member to a diverse group of biotechnology companies and foundations.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in two Phase 2 safety and efficacy trials—one in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis and the second in patients with liver fibrosis, with a third Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin early in 2022.

