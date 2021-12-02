Ram Truck Brand and Lucchese Launch New Premium Boot Collection Inspired by the 10th Anniversary Limited Longhorn Edition Truck

Ram Truck brand and Lucchese launch new premium boot collection inspired by the 2021 Ram 1500 10th Anniversary Limited Longhorn Edition Truck

Handcrafted boot collection inspired by the high-quality materials within the 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition

Collection includes five total Ram-branded boots for both men and women

Ram's Behind the Badge hub features the story of the creation and execution of the new boot collection

The full collection is available now for pre-order

Two iconic brands, Ram Truck, J.D. Power's highest ranked brand in new vehicle quality, and Lucchese, the legendary Texas-based bootmaker, have collaborated on the launch of a premium, western-infused and handcrafted boot collection that is inspired by the unique, class-leading interior and the Luxury Truck of Texas that is the 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition.

"We're excited to launch our design collaboration with premium boot maker Lucchese, showcasing again how the Ram Truck Brand takes great pride in delivering a high level of quality and craftsmanship in every product delivered to customers," said Marissa Hunter, vice president of marketing – North America. "This one-of-a-kind collection brings together these two high end brands, drawing inspiration from the premium materials featured inside the Ram Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition."

Carefully designed with the utmost attention to detail and built to the ultimate specifications of Ram truck customers, the handcrafted boot collection inspired by the iconic details of the 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition includes five total Ram-branded boots with three styles for men and two styles for women:

Ram Men's Tooled Western Boot - men's hand-tooled quarter and giant gator vamp ( $2,495 MSRP)

Ram Men's Caiman Horseman Boot - men's hand cut inlay quarter and giant belly caiman vamp ( $995 MSRP)

Ram Men's Ostrich Horseman Boot - men's fancy stitch quarter and hand stained ostrich vamp ( $745 MSRP)

Ram Ladies' Giant Gator Western Boot - women's inlayed quarter and giant gator vamp ( $1,395 MSRP)

Ram Ladies' Horseman Boot - women's side seam quarter and inlay with goat vamp ( $695 MSRP)

