New IV Infusion Therapy Location Coming to Ann Arbor in January to Serve Patients with Chronic Illness

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Associates, a leading provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion therapy, today announced they will be opening a new location in Ann Arbor, Michigan in January 2022. The new infusion center will be easily located off of I-94 across from the Briarwood Mall at:

250 West Eisenhower Parkway, Suite 130

Ann Arbor, MI 48103

A service that was once only available in the hospital setting, Infusion Associates' provides life enhancing and cost-effective infusion therapy in a comfortable outpatient environment. Patients are eligible to receive infusions (medication administered directly into the vein) if they are unable to take or tolerate oral medications and their healthcare provider has referred them to receive this treatment.

"We are dedicated to making the infusion process as easy and painless as possible for patients and their healthcare providers, from when the provider's office sends the referral to when the patient receives their medication," said Lindsey Savickas, COO at Infusion Associates. "Patients living with chronic conditions deserve to receive their treatment in a 'home-away-from-home' environment, where their infusions can become a positive part of their routine."

Since inception in 2001, Infusion Associates has grown its Michigan footprint to three locations in west Michigan and one in northern Michigan. The Ann Arbor location marks the first of at least four locations the company plans to open on the east side of the state in 2022, opening three in the greater Detroit area. The company is currently looking for high-performing and compassionate medical professionals to join their team, including receptionists, pharmacy technicians, registered nurses, medical assistants, research nurses and nurse pratictioners.

Similar to the existing locations, Infusion Associates will handle prior authorizations for patients and healthcare providers in Ann Arbor to streamline the prescription medication and medical procedures process. Patients have the ability to receive their treatments 365 days per year in a comfortable and friendly environment with direct access to a medical provider.

Visit Infusion Associates' website for more information on how to join their waitlist to become or refer a patient to the new Ann Arbor location: www.infusionassociates.com/office-locations/ann-arbor-mi

About Infusion Associates

Infusion Associates (IA) provides life enhancing therapies for patients with chronic conditions, such as gastrointestinal diseases or autoimmune disorders, in a warm and comfortable environment. Current infusion centers are located in Grand Rapids, Grandville, Grand Haven, and Traverse City, Michigan as well as Plymouth, Minnesota. Infusion Associates provides both a patient and provider-friendly service that delivers high quality patient care while also being the lowest cost provider of infusion therapy. For more information, please visit www.infusionassociates.com.

