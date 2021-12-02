Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Metallic Minerals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 8th

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallic Minerals (OTCQB: MMNGF | TSX.V: MMG), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on the advancement of its flagship high-grade Keno Silver project in Yukon, Canada, and the La Plata silver-gold-copper project in Colorado, USA, today announced that Greg Johnson, Chairman & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 8th, 2021.

DATE: December 8th, 2021

TIME: 3:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3d42UQf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Largest exploration and drilling program to date on the 166km 2 Keno Silver project completed in October with assays pending

Drill results from 2021 campaign at the La Plata silver-gold-copper project expected in early Q1 2022

Working towards Inaugural 43-101 mineral resource estimate in 2022

Drilling and bulk sample testing conducted on Klondike Gold royalty projects with additional leases and commercial production expected in 2022

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth-stage exploration company, focused on high-grade silver and gold projects in underexplored, brownfields mining districts of North America. Our objective is to create shareholder value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to exploration in the Keno Hill silver district, La Plata silver-gold-copper district, and Klondike gold district through new discoveries and advancing resources to development. Metallic Minerals has consolidated the second-largest land position in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, directly adjacent to Alexco Resource Corp's operations, with nearly 300 million ounces of high-grade silver in past production and current M&I resources. In addition, exploration at the recently acquired La Plata silver-gold-copper project in southwestern Colorado is targeting a silver and gold-enriched copper porphyry and adjacent high-grade silver and gold epithermal systems. The Company also continues to add new production royalty leases on its holdings in the Klondike gold district in the Yukon. All three districts have seen significant mineral production and have existing infrastructure, including power and road access. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success on several major precious and base metal deposits, as well as having large-scale development, permitting and project financing expertise.

