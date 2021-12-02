Antzer Tech expands into overseas agricultural, fishery and catering cold chain market with its B-Fresh cold chain logistics solution

TAIPEI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antzer Tech, a leading provider of AIoT solutions, announced on December 1, 2021 that it will attend Taiwan Agri-Coldchain & Value Added Technology Expo 2021 in partnership with the Taiwan Cold Chain Association (TCCA). During the event, the company will display its industry-first B-Fresh cold chain cloud management system as a part of its AIoT solutions lineup. Enhanced by its rich experience in AIoT and logistics management, the presence at the expo marks the company's formal entry into cold chain management systems for the transportation and marketing of agricultural and fishery products as well as for the food and beverage sector, helping businesses in real-time monitoring of their storage ambient temperature and preservation state to effectively meet management needs in the distribution, warehousing and retail process of agricultural and fishery ingredients. In addition, with strong expertise of the best cold chain partner in Asia Pacific region -- TCCA, Antzer Tech is able to enhance its presence in Taiwan and expand its footprint in Southeast Asia, unlocking a new generation of smart cold chain management.

Antzer Tech chief executive officer Franz Wei said, "Reducing the rate of crop production loss is one of the key elements of competitiveness for agricultural exports. In the face of the business opportunities in Southeast Asian countries, Taiwanese companies have demonstrated a robust ability in delivering smart cold chain solutions. By working with TCCA, Antzer Tech can effectively combine its AIoT technology and the association's rich industrial resources. Looking forward, the company expects the versatile international platform for exchange provided by the exhibition and the contemporaneous Taiwan International Fishery Expo to facilitate the ability of companies both at home and abroad to easily realize a smart transition by way of its B-Fresh cold chain cloud management system and move towards the goal of zero loss of agricultural and fishery products."

As one of the key exhibitions during Taiwan Smart Agriculture Week, Taiwan Agri-Coldchain & Value Added Technology Expo 2021 will be held from December 2 to 4 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2. During the expo, Antzer Tech plans to exhibit its B-Fresh solution, the industry's first cold chain cloud management system integrating AIoT smart technology with existing in-vehicle software and hardware for wireless communication positioning. The solution allows food storage and processing managers to set the shelf life and temperature range for agricultural and fishery products on a cloud management platform which can continuously transmit real-time data to the cloud through the latest Bluetooth 5.0 long-distance wireless communication technology. In the event of a temperature loss or the expiry of the shelf life, the platform will automatically send an alarm to a designated mobile device or computer. The solution aids companies and dealers in not only reducing food wastage and management costs, but also in improving their cold chain management in all respects.

In addition, Antzer Tech continues to deepen the applications of IoV and logistics by expanding its fleet management services and offering a full range of in-vehicle communication and GNSS positioning solutions. Minimizing the need for network bandwidth and equipment resources, along with optimizing reliability, allows industry players to maximize the efficiency of their fleet management.

Founded in 2015, Antzer Tech Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Innodisk (Stock Code: 5289), is committed to providing products for IoV applications. With comprehensive hardware, software and system integration expertise, the company has in place a core team from industrial control system businesses and the in-vehicle equipment sector, providing smart solutions for the global AIoT ecosystem.

