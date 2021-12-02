ACTO Integrates Life Sciences Education Platform with Veeva CRM

Education leader supports field teams' hybrid outreach strategies; earns Silver Certified Veeva Technology Partner status

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ACTO , the omnichannel education platform for life sciences, today announced it advanced its partnership level with Veeva Systems, the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. ACTO's newly certified integration leverages Veeva CRM data, such as sales reps' territories and product focus areas, to deliver more relevant training content to field teams.

Trusted by leading life sciences companies, ACTO has pioneered the delivery of truly unified education via mobile apps that can be used alongside field teams' Veeva CRM workflows, where reps plan their next actions with customers. From on-site field visits to virtual engagements with healthcare providers, ACTO helps teams better execute in the market by leveraging an instantly accessible repository of resources, training materials, learning tips, and compliance-related information.

With salesforce effectiveness growing increasingly important in the COVID-19 era, ACTO's integration with Veeva CRM helps reps learn the best ways to hold value-based in-person and virtual conversations with HCPs. ACTO helps life sciences companies increase the speed-to-market of their clinical innovations (both drugs and medical devices), and also boost talent retention by allowing sales reps and medical science liaisons (MSLs) to onboard from anywhere, at any time, on any device. With complex clinical information broken down into interactive microlearning modules, ACTO provides continuous learning and improvement opportunities.

"The ACTO omnichannel education platform has proven its value during the pandemic — and our deepening partnership with Veeva CRM will further support the life sciences industry's shift to a hybrid go-to-market strategy," said ACTO CEO Parth Khanna. "We know that preparedness and readiness for an agile work environment are vital in empowering field reps to have deeper remote conversations with doctors, and also to deliver quick, focused messaging in person when possible."

Spurred by customer demand, the new ACTO and Veeva CRM integration provides customers with a seamless single sign-on and user-sync experience, dramatically improving field sales teams' productivity and efficiency. To learn more about ACTO please visit acto.com .

About ACTO

ACTO is an AI-powered SaaS platform that combines mobile experiences and engagement data to disrupt how drugs and devices are promoted and brought to market. Global life science companies partner with ACTO to transform their learners' learning journey and experience at scale. Commercial and medical education leaders leverage ACTO's Omnichannel Education platform to educate and engage learners across the care continuum through unified educational experiences and journeys. Building an ecosystem for life sciences, ACTO holds a network of partnerships with content agencies, data providers, technology companies, and more. ACTO is headquartered in Toronto, with a global team serving life sciences companies across the world. For more information on ACTO for Life Sciences, visit https://acto.com/

