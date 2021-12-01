U.S. Air Force Awards Augmentir with Phase II SBIR Contract to Improve Asset Maintenance and Operations using Connected Worker Technology

U.S. Air Force to use AI and augmented reality based connected worker technology from Augmentir to improve the productivity and efficiency of their maintenance workforce

HORSHAM, Pa., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, Inc. , the world's only provider of artificial intelligence-based connected worker software, announced today that it has been awarded an AFWERX Phase II Small Business Innovation Research ("SBIR") contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AFWERX's mission is to solve problems and enhance the effectiveness of the Air Force by enabling thoughtful, deliberate, ground-up innovation across the Air Force.

"We are honored that our AI-based connected worker technology has now entered the US Armed Forces," said Russ Fadel, CEO and Co-Founder of Augmentir. "We look forward to delivering an innovative solution that will help improve the operational readiness of the Air Force."

As part of the Phase II effort, Augmentir's software platform will be utilized to drive innovation and readiness within the USAF's maintenance organization. Augmentir's software will utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to enable Air Force maintainers to inspect, troubleshoot, and repair more efficiently. The solution will deliver improvements across several areas:

Productivity and quality - Augmentir's AR-based digital work instructions increase the accuracy and consistency of routine maintenance and inspection procedures

Knowledge sharing - Augmentir's technology help to centralize mindshare and build a knowledge base for training and organizational improvement

QA and compliance - Digital QA sign offs, data capture, and automatically generated audit trail documentation ensure compliance

Training and workforce development - In-line and "moment of need" training fills knowledge gaps to result in better skills retention, and Al-based recommendations suggest both individual and organization-wide actions to improve overall maintenance effectiveness

Augmentir's suite of AI-powered connected worker tools is helping companies in a range of industries understand their diverse workforce at an individual level, enabling them to reduce the effort it takes to onboard, guide, and support their workforce. Augmentir's solution has been successfully deployed across industries such as manufacturing, construction, utilities, oil and gas, mining, and field service.

