Paragon Energy Solutions to Partner with Windjammer Capital

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Energy Solutions, LLC, known for tackling the nuclear industry's most difficult challenges, is pleased to announce that the company has been acquired by Windjammer Capital Investors and the Paragon management team.

Paragon is the nuclear industry's most trusted supplier.

Paragon works closely with customers to develop innovative solutions within the nuclear industry and is committed to the role nuclear will play in a zero-carbon energy future. The company's extensive industry certifications, broad engineering and operational capabilities, and 30 years of experience operating within a complex regulatory environment have positioned Paragon as a key partner with nuclear utility customers and providers of the next generation of advanced reactors.

Paragon previously had been an Argosy Capital portfolio company.

Paragon's CEO Doug VanTassell said, "We are thrilled to partner with Windjammer, as this will allow us to further develop and expand our product and service offerings to directly benefit our current and future customers. Having a strong capital partner with Argosy Capital since 2017 allowed Paragon and the management team to acquire ATC Nuclear in 2017, Nuclear Logistics in 2020, as well as invest in the people and equipment to grow at a rapid rate."

"Paragon is focused on finding innovative solutions for the challenges faced by the nuclear industry, which include bridging the supply gap faced by plants, and designing and engineering new systems that address the unique needs of our customers. And with Windjammer backing us, we will continue to invest to grow organically and through acquisitions," VanTassell concluded.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Paragon's primary market focus areas include the Commercial Nuclear market, the Department of Energy, Nuclear Propulsion (Department of the Navy/Department of Energy), and Next Generation Reactors. The service offerings of Paragon center around Instrumentation & Control (I&C), Custom Design, Qualification & Dedication, and the PeAks Marketplace which matches power plant parts with global buyers and sellers.

About Paragon Energy Solutions

For more than 30 years, Paragon has provided an unmatched level of commitment to tackling the nuclear industry's most difficult challenges. Dedicated to quality, safety, reliability, and carbon-free energy, the company delivers premium products to nuclear energy facilities with proven reductions in direct costs, parts inventory, improved process efficiency, and obsolescence solutions. www.paragones.com or (865) 966-5330, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Windjammer Capital

Windjammer Capital is a national private equity investment firm that invests control equity in middle-market businesses and in partnership with management. Since its founding in 1990, Windjammer has managed over $2 billion of committed capital with respect to its control equity investment strategy, and since inception has completed over 60 platform investments and more than 160 strategic add-ons. The firm targets investments in companies that are leaders in attractive niche markets. www.windjammercapital.com

