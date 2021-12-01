Electric Motorcycle Brand SUPERSOCO Issues Statement Concerning Ownership of the Brand's Intellectual Property Rights

SHANGHAI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest motorcycle trade expo EICMA, ended on November 28 in Milan, Italy. During the event, SUPERSOCO, a world-renowned and recognized electric motorcycle brand, discovered that a company exhibited, without permission, many of SUPERSOCO's best-selling models in violation of its exclusive appearance patents and intellectual property rights, such as CPX/TC MAX/CU/VS1, and utilized the SUPERSOCO brand and some of its models for media communications.

SUPERSOCO hereby made the following statement:

Supersoco Intelligent Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd ("SOCO"), is the creator of the SUPERSOCO brand, owns the intellectual property rights and vehicle appearance patents of the SUPERSOCO brand. SUPERSOCO brand did not take part in EICMA this year, nor did it authorize any third-party agency to act as representative for the brand at the event.

Since its inception in 2015, SOCO, led by the founder Mr. Sherman, has independently completed the design and development of a wide range of models and successfully launched them into the market. The lineup of models have been favored by motorcycle fans around the world and recognized by agents in many countries. Many of the company's models have won international design awards, such as the German Red Dot Award and IF Design Award.

SOCO is a start-up with core innovative design and production capabilities and has a positive impact on the development of the renewable energy-fueled transportation industry. In the past six years, driven by independent design and R&D, SOCO has been always focused on the field of high-end two-wheeled electric vehicles. The company has applied for over 1,500 independent intellectual property rights, covering invention patents, utility model patents, appearance design patents, and software copyrights.

