CafeMedia Names Two New Engineering Leaders to Accelerate Publisher Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CafeMedia announced today the appointment of Michael Lee, Executive Vice President, Head of Engineering and John Clyman, Executive Vice President, Product Engineering. Lee will be responsible for leading and growing CafeMedia's engineering team to enable the company to rapidly expand its products for independent publishers and creators, and Clyman will lead a team focused on innovations and product development in SEO and audience development. Both will report into Chief Product Officer, Evan Simeone.

As the EVP of Engineering, Lee will lead the engineering, developer operations, and IT teams and drive the long-term technical vision behind the company's creator-first mission. In his role, he will be responsible for bringing our core publisher monetization product offerings to the next level and leading new product development as we expand into new areas.

In the newly created EVP, Product Engineering role, Clyman will focus on accelerating the company's audience development offerings for independent publishers and creators. This will include oversight and expansion of the company's recent acquisition of content optimization feature, Topic, and its new Content Ideas product.

"The company has been focused on rapid growth of new features and products that help our publishers make the most money, and drive long-term success and thriving businesses," said Evan Simeone, Chief Product Officer, CafeMedia / AdThrive. "With Michael and John now onboard, we have two exceptional industry leaders, who will enable us to bring together the deeply interrelated functions of product and engineering so we can move faster toward providing CafeMedia and AdThrive publishers with even more cutting edge technology."

Michael Lee, EVP, Engineering, adds: "CafeMedia's industry leading technology has helped the world's highest-quality independent publishers grow incredible businesses. I share a passion for the company's mission to build a creator-first future and fulfil on the promise of the open web, and am excited to join the team at this pivotal moment in advertising to take our technology to the next level."

John Clyman, EVP Product Engineering, comments: "CafeMedia is not only the industry leading ad management company, but has also pioneered what the future of best-in-class services should be for independent publishers with the integration of its new content optimization features. I'm excited to join the team and lead the development of more features and technology that will help them generate even more awareness and more deeply engage with their communities."

About Michael Lee

Michael Lee joins CafeMedia from Capital Group where he was the Vice President, Engineering, and led an organization that rewrote the internal investment research platform from the ground up, migrating it from on-premises data centers to Amazon Web Services. He brings more than 20 years of engineering experience and nearly ten years in ad technology to CafeMedia, having previously held leadership positions at Yahoo, Microsoft, and Indeed.

About John Clyman

John Clyman joins CafeMedia from Magnite, where he was Vice President, Product Management and Vice President, Engineering for Marketplace Quality & Security. Prior to Magnite, Clyman was co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of SiteScout, which was acquired by Magnite's predecessor Rubicon Project. Before co-founding SiteScout, Clyman co-founded independent technology test lab Cascadia Labs, and founded and led Narrative Logic. He began his career in magazine and web publishing and held roles managing the products and commerce business unit at ZDNet, and as a contributing editor at PC Magazine. Clyman holds a patent in advertising security technology.

About CafeMedia

CafeMedia's mission is to build a creator-first future. We empower the world's best creators and independent publishers to grow thriving businesses for the long term. Under our CafeMedia and AdThrive brands, we manage digital advertising sales and technology and a growing number of services for more than 3,500 creators and independent publishers. We make it easy for them to focus on what they do best — produce great content.

Our passion and expertise have made us a leader in advertising and creator services. Today we rank as the 9th largest digital property in the U.S. and #1 in Food, Family, Home, and Lifestyle--with a reach of 182M monthly unique visitors in the U.S. alone.

