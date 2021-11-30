SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics today, as part of its "Giving Tuesday" activities, announced New Era Creative Space as the fifth and newest recipient organization of its "CREATE ACTION" initiative, a $1 million grant program launched this past June. The nationwide initiative is designed to support a variety of underserved or underrepresented communities by amplifying the efforts of local non-profit organizations within these communities. The program is part of Sony's broader social justice efforts, with funding sourced from the company's Global Social Justice Fund.

Sony Electronics Names "New Era Creative Space" as Fifth CREATE ACTION Program Grant Recipient

The latest winner, New Era Creative Space, exists to enrich the lives of children and youth by involving them in creative initiatives and by promoting personal development and family and community engagement. Through collaboration with a multi-disciplinary team of local organizations, artists and families, the organization delivers programs that are creative and experiential, while promoting problem solving skills, social emotional learning and a sense of citizenship.

"We are thrilled that New Era Creative Space is the fifth organization to be awarded Sony's CREATE ACTION grant," commented Neal Manowitz, President and COO, Sony Electronics Inc. "Since launching the initiative in June we've brought together the collective resources at Sony–funding, product, accessibility and creative–to support exactly this type of organization, and we look forward to seeing these organizations flourish."

Since program inception, $500,000 in CREATE ACTION grants have been awarded to the following recipient organizations:

New Era Creative Space - developing creative, inclusive and accessible educational programs, promoting excellence and empowering youth and their families to strive towards their highest potential.

The Firehouse Dream - Connecting young adults with a safe space to discover their creative skill sets, while equipping them with a variety of life and career-oriented tools needed to thrive in every area of their lives. - Connecting young adults with a safe space to discover their creative skill sets, while equipping them with a variety of life and career-oriented tools needed to thrive in every area of their lives.

Totem Star - Supporting a diverse community of young recording artists in learning both music and life skills through mentorship and meaningful relationships. The organization's work in the studio and on the stage fosters growth in collaboration, leadership and self-identity. - Supporting a diverse community of young recording artists in learning both music and life skills through mentorship and meaningful relationships. The organization's work in the studio and on the stage fosters growth in collaboration, leadership and self-identity.

Youth Beat - Providing free digital media training to children from some of the Bay Area's lowest income neighborhoods. The organization's mission is to help inner-city youth get on a path that leads to success in college, career, and life. Learn more about the organization - Providing free digital media training to children from some of the Bay Area's lowest income neighborhoods. The organization's mission is to help inner-city youth get on a path that leads to success in college, career, and life. Learn more about the organization HERE

Reading Quest - Providing free structured literacy tutoring, and social and emotional support for hundreds of striving readers. The organization provides reading skills-focused tutoring and empowers children to believe in themselves as they become strong, enthusiastic readers. Learn more about the organization - Providing free structured literacy tutoring, and social and emotional support for hundreds of striving readers. The organization provides reading skills-focused tutoring and empowers children to believe in themselves as they become strong, enthusiastic readers. Learn more about the organization HERE

The CREATE ACTION initiative is inspired by work Sony has done with the impactful Los Angeles-based team at Our Own, a leading racial equity and social justice-focused organization.

Grant winning organizations receive:

$50,000 grant

$50,000 in Sony Electronics products

A custom-made short film promoting the organization's mission and efforts, created in collaboration with a team of Sony-affiliated creators

Support of the Sony brand and platform to help spread their message and raise awareness

Additional opportunities for collaboration with Sony Electronics and extended network of corporate partners

Through CREATE ACTION, Sony selects ten organizations to participate and receive a grant, with new organizations being announced regularly from the June 2021 kickoff through March 2022.

Eligible non-profit organizations need to be registered 501(c)(3) charities with less than $500k annual operating revenue for 2019 and 2020, with a key focus on programs including, but not limited to:

STEAM Education (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics)

Academic Enrichment

Workforce Development

Community and Civic Engagement

To learn more, see Sony Electronics' Create Action Grant Program Official Rules, including awards, entry instructions, etc. and to apply for a CREATE ACTION grant, please visit: www.alphauniverse.com/createaction

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

