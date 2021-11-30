Pinkfong Unveils Baby Shark’s First-Ever NFT Collection on MakersPlace

Baby Shark: Collection No. 1 Is Set to Drop on December 2 at 3:30 PM PT

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStudy, the creator of the global phenomenon Baby Shark and brand Pinkfong, unveils its highly anticipated Baby Shark NFT collection that is now live for viewing on MakersPlace , the premier marketplace for digital art. Baby Shark: Collection No. 1 will be available for purchase on December 2, 2021 at 3:30 pm PT.

With the world's most viewed video in YouTube history, Pinkfong's Baby Shark has grown into the most recognizable earworm ever to emerge from the internet and garnered truly global status, reach and affinity. It took the world by storm, generating unprecedented amounts of engagement on the internet, certifying RIAA Diamond (11x Platinum), and recording a 20-week streak on Billboard's Hot 100.

The world of Baby Shark now enters the world of NFTs, offering an exclusive opportunity for fans and collectors to own the first-ever NFT pieces from the viral sensation.

For the first time since its announcement, collectors can view and enjoy the collection in its full glory on MakersPlace . The six-piece collection includes one unique (1/1) piece and five limited edition pieces, featuring Baby Shark and his family in original, loopable animations inspired by holographic collectors' playing cards. Each piece is accompanied by audio that references the genre-defining song and its iconic vocal.

Collaborating with its global music partner Sony Music Entertainment/Relentless Records, Pinkfong developed the framework of a rare collection that merges the original Baby Shark with new visual techniques and sounds never seen or heard before from Pinkfong. The aim was to create distinct original artworks that pushed the boundaries of the brand, providing a captivating experience for digital art collectors.

The unique piece, titled "Baby Shark No. 1", is a one-minute long digital art piece that features Baby Shark as he journeys through a newly reimagined dream-like underwater world, seen through a lens that portrays Baby Shark in a captivating new light. The accompanying music is a classically composed, bespoke, electronic movement built around the unmistakable melody.

As an additional memento, the winner of the unique piece will be gifted a one and only custom vinyl created by Pinkfong exclusively for this NFT, featuring the music from the unique piece and accompanying art.

Bin Jeong, CEO of Pinkfong USA, says: "We are excited to finally reveal Baby Shark's first NFT collection. This marks the beginning of our venture into the world of NFT, an important next chapter of Baby Shark's journey. As a sensation born on the internet, it is a natural progression for Baby Shark to embrace NFTs and we are thrilled to share the experience with the community."

Dannie Chu, MakersPlace co-founder and CEO, says: "Over the last year we have seen strong demand from our community for music-inspired NFTs. We want to expand our offerings in this space by providing the platform, tools and curatorial support to help bring great audio-visual works to life on the blockchain. We are thrilled to partner with Pinkfong to bring the world of Baby Shark to the digital arts space."

About Pinkfong

Pinkfong is a global entertainment brand that creates award-winning kids' content for families around the world. Pinkfong has over 5,000 songs and stories within its vast library of children's content, which can be accessed on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on YouTube and Amazon Video. Pinkfong's accolades include the YouTube's Custom Creator Award, Amazon Video Direct Star, and Google Play's Best Family App of 2014-2017. Visit the Pinkfong website, subscribe to its YouTube channel, or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information.

About MakersPlace

MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception, and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie's auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity.

