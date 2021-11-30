Cybersecurity and Risk Management Leader Marios Damianides Joins ShardSecure's Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure®, the world's most innovative provider of data security and privacy with Microshard™ technology, is proud to welcome Marios Damianides to the ShardSecure Advisory Board.

"We are privileged to have an industry leader of Marios' caliber on our advisory board. I'm looking forward to leaning on Marios' tremendous wisdom and track record in data security and compliance to make the best decisions as we enter our hyper-growth stage," said Bob Lam, CEO and co-founder of ShardSecure.

Marios Damianides, CISA, CISM, CPA, recently joined Omnicom Group as their Chief IT Risk Officer after a distinguished, 38-year career at EY as a senior partner in their advisory practice. He has nearly four decades of experience leading transformation initiatives in security, finance, governance and risk, and advising Fortune 500 companies on agile security programs and architectures. Marios has served as Chair of the International Board of ISACA and IT Governance Institute (ITGI) where he implemented several new certifications and grew the association and its fundraising by over 100% during his tenure. He is a current board member of the Lighthouse Guild, the leading not-for-profit vision and healthcare organization.

He joins current ShardSecure Advisory Board members:

Robert Clyde , former CTO of Symantec and current ISACA board director

Tom Noonan , current board member of Intercontinental Exchange/NYSE and co-founder and former CEO of Internet Security Systems

"ShardSecure has created a truly new, innovative approach for global organizations to secure sensitive data and help reduce their compliance burdens. The solution can also accelerate and provide additional flexibility in their cloud and data protection journeys," said Marios Damianides. "I look forward to working with Bob and his team as ShardSecure enters this new growth phase."

About ShardSecure

ShardSecure is changing the nature of data security to enable secure cloud adoption. With their patent-pending Microsharding technology, ShardSecure protects the most sensitive data of financial services organizations, healthcare organizations, major technology companies, and more in multi-cloud, multi-region, multi-datacenter, and/or hybrid storage configurations. To learn more about ShardSecure, please visit shardsecure.com.

