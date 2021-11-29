Students To Receive SME Education Foundation Scholarships: Applications are Open Now

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The application process for SME Education Foundation Scholarships is open through Feb. 1, 2022. Since 2005, the Foundation has awarded $9 million to nearly 3,500 deserving students. Eligible students include high school seniors, undergraduates and graduate students pursuing degrees in advanced manufacturing/technology and related engineering fields at two and four-year colleges.

This year, $1,184,450 was awarded to graduating high school seniors, undergraduates and graduate students as part of the Foundation's mission to inspire, prepare and support the next generation of manufacturing engineers and technologists. Nearly 60 different scholarships are available through the Foundation in amounts up to $40,000.

"We welcome applications from all interested students; we want students to know that these scholarships are available," said Rob Luce, vice president of the SME Education Foundation. "As the philanthropic arm of SME, we're committed to supporting students as they build their futures."

In 2021, the SME Education Foundation awarded almost 600 scholarships — a record number — to students pursuing a postsecondary education in manufacturing, engineering or related technologies.

SME Education Foundation Scholarship recipients are selected through a rigorous review process. 1,090 students applied in the 2021-22 academic year, with applications reviewed and evaluated by a team of over 100 academic and industry professionals.

Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in every program and initiative, the SME Education Foundation in 2021 awarded a record number of scholarships to women and/or minorities. Scholarship awards to female students nearly doubled, and scholarships to minority students and minority female students nearly tripled and quadrupled, respectively, over historical averages.

The SME Education Foundation awards scholarships annually, so students can reapply every year. Scholarships range from $1,000 to $40,000 and can be used for tuition, books or lab/course fees related to attaining a technical or engineering education.

Students wishing to apply for a scholarship must register first. Once registered, using a streamlined online application process, students fill out just one application that will match them to every scholarship for which they are eligible. Useful tips for the application process are also available online.

About the SME Education Foundation

The SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. Since its organization by SME in 1979, the SME Education Foundation works to bring students, educators, industry and communities together through its SME PRIME program; awards annual student scholarships and conducts the Student Summit Event Series held at SME events in North America. Visit the SME Education Foundation at smeeducationfoundation.org . Follow @mfgeducation on Twitter or at facebook.com/SME.Education.Foundation .

