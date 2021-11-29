Powin Announces New Centipede Battery Energy Storage Platform

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powin LLC (Powin), a global leader in the design and manufacture of safe and scalable battery energy storage solutions, announced its new Centipede battery energy storage platform. Centipede is the company's first fully modular design, complete with pre-integrated segments containing batteries, thermal management equipment, and essential safety systems. Compared to previous generations of Powin's Stack™ products and smart enclosures, Centipede requires 50 percent less time to procure and deploy and 30 percent less space onsite, while also reducing lifecycle costs and providing superior reliability. The Stack750E will be the first modular Stack purpose built for the Centipede platform and is well-suited for 2-hour to 4-hour applications, including solar and storage use cases.

Powin’s new Centipede battery energy storage platform supports more than 200 MWh-AC of energy storage per acre

Building on Powin's core technology, Centipede's simplified design offers enhanced scalability, supporting more than 200 MWh-AC per acre and a simple augmentation strategy. Centipede can accommodate a wide range of system configurations and energy specifications, with immediate room to grow.

The new Centipede platform design maintains Powin's focus on safety, reliability and serviceability and utilizes an improved third-generation module design that allows for precise thermal control and an anticipated 80 percent reduction in service time. The independent segments of the Centipede platform allow for granular control and monitoring of the entire system.

Geoff Brown, President of Powin, said, "Powin is thrilled to announce our latest hardware platform, Centipede. With Centipede we have meticulously reinvented our entire storage ecosystem, including our supply chain, battery hardware and balance of system design to create the most energy dense, safe, reliable, and efficient energy storage solution yet. This platform launch is critical to accelerating our mission to lead the sustainable transformation of the outdated electric grid through increased renewables penetration, non-wires alternatives, and power decentralization."

Throughout Centipede's development, Powin worked with an independent testing firm, Energy Safety Response Group (ESRG), to validate the efficacy of safety systems above and beyond the required UL testing for energy storage systems. In November, ESRG completed a large-scale test of Stack750E that simulated a complete failure of all active safety measures during an intentionally induced fire. The results were conclusive, showing that fire does not propagate from one Stack750E to another and that explosion risk in adjacent Stacks exposed to the fire is effectively mitigated.

Nick Warner, Co-Founder and Principal of ESRG, said of the testing "ESRG was proud to have worked with Powin on the execution of one of the industry's first large scale fire tests intended to exceed UL9540A requirements. The preliminary findings from this test show a tremendous amount of resistance to 'unit to unit' propagation during even a worst-case fire scenario. ESRG believes this type of testing, in excess of the current requirements of UL9540A, helps identify safety issues which would not otherwise come from extrapolating smaller, minimally propagating failures. ESRG applauds Powin for undertaking this effort and looks forward to continuing to work with Powin and the industry to better understand large scale safety risks."

Paul Hayes, General Manager of American Fire Technologies and NFPA-855 Board Member, witnessed the test in-person, concluding, "Powin's Centipede platform is at the forefront of safety for lithium-ion battery energy storage. Centipede incorporates best practices learned from past safety-related events across the industry, code compliant evaluations, and extensive NFPA 68/69 CFD modeling, culminating in the recent successful large scale, system-level fire and explosion test."

Powin will begin mass production of Centipede at the end of Q1 2022, with first deliveries scheduled to take place in Q2 2022. To date, Powin has secured more than 2 GWhs in contracted and awarded orders for Centipede from multinational independent power producers and utilities.

For nearly a decade, Powin has worked to advance its patented battery management technology and develop market-leading product offerings. Headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon, Powin has built over 1200 MWh of systems, supporting 54 projects in 10 states and eight countries. Powin has a contracted pipeline to supply over 4,500 MWh of energy storage systems globally over the next three years.

About Powin, LLC (Powin):

As a global leader in the design and manufacture of safe and scalable battery energy storage solutions, Powin supplies the software and hardware to the growing volume of next generation energy storage projects that will transform the grid, enable high levels of renewable generation and put conventional generators out of business. To learn more about Powin, please visit www.powin.com.

