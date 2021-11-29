Banyan Treatment Centers Introduces the Eating Disorder Program

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With consistent innovative clinical practices being implemented regularly, Banyan Treatment Centers has become the leading behavioral healthcare network in the nation. The Banyan Difference includes offering all levels of care in a full treatment continuum which allows each client to be treated based on their specific needs and receive truly individualized care through our unique programs, tracks, and therapeutic approaches. Banyan treats clients with substance use disorders, mental health disorders and is now launching its first Eating Disorder Program at Banyan Philadelphia.

Banyan Employees, Michael Arcangeletti (Executive Director) and Eric Oakes (Chief Operating Officer) pictured at Eating Disorder Program Open House cutting the ribbon to symbolize we are open for business.

The prevalence of eating disorders in the United States is overwhelming to observe. Studies have shown that "30 million individuals suffer from an eating disorder" in the United States. Banyan has taken the position to become a solution to the problem regarding eating disorders through our excellent clinical practices and outstanding team comprised of leaders in the eating disorder industry. Banyan's Eating Disorder Program is located in Langhorne, Pennsylvania as an outpatient program.

The Eating Disorder Program treats anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, as well as Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID), orthorexia, body dysmorphia, or Other Specified Feeding and Eating Disorders (OSFED). The program is specialized to treat co-occurring conditions, allowing clients who are suffering from a substance use or a mental illness disorder, in addition to an eating disorder, to be treated. Nevertheless, the care provided to our clients is dependent on their specific symptoms and conditions.

Outpatient eating disorder programs are necessary to allow individuals the time needed to develop a new relationship with food and their bodies. We can closely monitor clients and ensure they can maintain their symptoms and sustain this new relationship even after treatment.

Providing an individualized and holistic approach to treatment, the eating disorder program makes it more manageable for any client to adapt to and have a higher chance of success. Clients can adjust and follow through with treatment at a more comfortable but impactful pace.

To learn how Banyan is changing the lives of individuals with eating disorders, see the organization's media section or Banyan blog. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, mental health disorder, or substance use disorder, please call us today at (888) 230-3122.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Alyssa Shapper

National Director of Digital Marketing

Banyan Treatment Centers

Website: https://www.banyantreatmentcenter.com/

Email: ashapper@banyancenters.com

Telephone: (888) 230-3122

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Banyan Treatment Centers