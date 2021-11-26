Sands China Ltd. Recognised in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

MACAU, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. has been recognised by the S&P Dow Jones Indices by qualifying as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, making it the only integrated resort company included in the DJSI Asia Pacific.

Sands China Ltd. has been recognised in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for its industry-leading performance in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, making it the only integrated resort company included in the DJSI Asia Pacific.

The prestigious index recognises the world's leading companies for their performance in environmental and social issues, as well as practices for responsible governance. Sands China's inclusion in the index is a testament to its industry-leading performance in environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts. In the world Consumer Services space, Sands China was one of only three companies named in the Asia Pacific index.

Sands China made significant strides in 2021 in achieving measurable advances in categories like its employee development program, corporate citizenship and philanthropy, and supply chain management. Examples of some of those initiatives include the Sands China Academy, The Londoner Macao Training Series, the Sands China International Strategic Leadership Programme for Integrated Resorts, recruitment workshops for new university graduates, and the funding of hospitality programs at seven local universities, among other efforts.

"Environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility are core values of our company," said Sands China Ltd. President Dr. Wilfred Wong. "We are therefore very pleased to be recognised by Dow Jones in the DJSI Asia Pacific. Our gratitude and congratulations go to our hard-working and dedicated team members for their daily efforts to put our corporate values into practice, making our properties exemplary in our industry."

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global, said: "We congratulate Sands China Ltd. for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for Asia Pacific. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

The gold standard for measuring and advancing global ESG efforts, the DJSI is one of the most highly recognised indices for corporate sustainability. The DJSI was the first global index to track the largest and leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies.

Sands China executes the People, Planet and Communities corporate social responsibility platform of parent company Las Vegas Sands through a variety of initiatives that include programmes such as the Sands ECO360 global sustainability programme; the Sands Cares corporate giving and community engagement programme; and the Sands China Academy, a team member professional development programme. Sands China's strong track record in sustainable business performance through the economic value and social impact it has delivered is part of its commitment to serve the Macao community and contribute to making it a better place to live and work.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

