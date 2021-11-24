Neurana Pharmaceuticals to Present at Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced that Craig Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. The conference takes place virtually November 29th – December 2nd. Presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site.

About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, including acute, painful muscle spasms of the back. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego. Neurana's lead development compound is tolperisone, a novel, non-opioid, non-drowsy, non-cognitive impairing treatment, which the company is developing for the large population of patients who experience muscle spasms. For additional information, please visit www.neuranapharma.com.

