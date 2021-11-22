The platform adds organizations that focus on innovation and advancements in neurology

NeurologyLive® Expands Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program The platform adds organizations that focus on innovation and advancements in neurology

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeurologyLive®, a multimedia platform dedicated to providing health care professionals with direct access to expert-driven, practice-changing news and insights in neurology, welcomes three organizations to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

NeuroLive logo.

"Each addition to our SAP program offers exciting opportunities to collaborate with more outstanding organizations," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of NeurologyLive®. "We are so pleased to welcome three additional groups to help us continue making a positive impact on the neurological industry."

The new partners are:

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations, and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers, for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, NeurologyLive®, will work with the partners to share exclusive information and improve patient outcomes.

For the full list of NeurologyLive® SAP partners, click here.

About NeurologyLive®

NeurologyLive® delivers direct access to practice-changing news and expert insights directly from top medical conferences and researchers to improve the lives of patients with neurological diseases such as dementia, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, stroke and more. The NeurologyLive® platform offers an in-depth look at the hundreds of new treatments in development with ever-expanding mechanisms of action, all during an unprecedented time of growing demand for neurology expertise. The NeurologyLive® platform also connects visitors with the most up-to-date clinical trial results, Food and Drug Administration approvals, practice-changing research, and expert insights. NeurologyLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NeurologyLive