Kulicke & Soffa to Participate in Several Upcoming Conferences

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced it will be presenting at the following upcoming conferences:
10th Annual December CEO Summit
December 8, 2021
DA Davidson's Virtual Semicap, Laser & Optical Conference
December 15, 2021
24th Annual Needham Growth Conference
January 10-11, 2022
The Company will be presenting in large-format, group and one-on-one meetings during these events. Presentation materials referenced at these conferences will be available in advance on investor.kns.com. A current listing of Kulicke & Soffa's future events and webcasts can also be found on investor.kns.com.
About Kulicke & Soffa
Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.
Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future (kns.com).
