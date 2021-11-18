TUT Fitness Group Partners with b8ta for US In-Store Demo and Retail Launch, Showcasing TUT's High Performance Micro Gym

Inventory Available for Immediate Holiday Deliveries and Gift Purchases

Key Highlights:

TUT Fitness Group launches in-store retail experience in New York , in partnership with b8ta stores

Customers can reserve appointment times for hands-on-demos to experience TUT's patented fitness technology first-hand

Trained in-store staff and guest fitness instructors will answer product questions and provide inspiring demonstrations

TUT has sufficient equipment inventory to fulfil immediate deliveries of holiday gift purchases

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TUT Fitness Group Inc . (TSXV: GYM) ("TUT") announced today that it has opened its first in-store retail experience in New York, in partnership with b8ta stores.

TUT's high performance and affordable micro gym, consisting of the TUT Trainer™ ($795USD) and TUT Rower™ ($595USD), recently featured in Forbes , will be showcased at b8ta's New York Hudson Yards store location, which is its flagship store and its most-visited, best-performing location with an average 17,000 store visitors in a typical month. The Hudson Yards retail location is a popular tourist shopping destination, which gives TUT Fitness Group broad visibility to affluent New York residents as well as tourists from all across North America, Europe and Asia.

b8ta's Founder & CEO Vibhu Norby commented "TUT offers a refreshing vision for at-home fitness: accessible strength and cardio training without distractions. I'm excited to introduce TUT into our world-class modern fitness assortment. Prospective customers will be able to demo TUT's products at our renowned b8ta Hudson Yards location, and we'll also be streaming live workouts on TUT's products from our stores to b8ta.com ."

The custom-built, dedicated TUT Fitness showroom inside of the b8ta store comprises an alcove with two installed demo TUT Trainers and a 60" display screen which runs promotional video loops. Next to each TUT Trainer device is a tablet which offers product details, collects data about the customer, and displays a QR code to purchase the TUT Trainer home gym immediately.

Online customers can plan their store visit by reserving a hands-on demo ahead of time by visiting the TUT Fitness landing page . Also planned are a series of in-store appearances by TUT's own personal trainers, local fitness trainers, sports celebrities, and other store activations and campaigns. In addition to the in-store experiences, b8ta is also promoting TUT Fitness Group online with a series of podcast-style video episodes on its 24-hour on-air channel .

Best of all, shoppers are able to purchase the TUT Trainer™ and TUT Rower™ for immediate shipping, in plenty of time for holiday delivery.

"Launching with b8ta in the US market made a lot of sense for us given their success with other top-tier fitness equipment brands such as Tonal, CLMBR and Tempo. The hands-on demos allow customers who might be on the fence about their next fitness equipment purchase to experience our high performance and portable TUT Trainer™ micro gym and and TUT Rower™, that take up less than two square feet, using the very latest resistance band technology. Our stackable TUT Plates™ replace heavy metal weights for amazing workouts. Customers can get answers from experienced in-store staff and fitness trainers," said Rob Smith, CEO of TUT Fitness Group Inc.

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT is a Vancouver-based Canadian manufacturer of high-performance fitness products. The company has designed, patented, and manufactured one of the world's smallest (11.6 lbs), and most affordable high-performance home gyms. Incorporated in 2018, TUT is an emerging player in the connected Home Gym and Fit Tech hardware space, targeting the US$10.7B Global Home Exercise Equipment Market[1] and Online Fitness Market, expected to be US$30B by 2026[2].

TUT's patented, industry-first, stackable resistance bands (TUT Plates™) allow the user to increase or decrease resistance loads with up to 200 lbs of resistance. Utilized in both the TUT Trainer™ Tower and TUT Rower™, this new breakthrough in functional strength and cardio training incorporates Time Under Tension to target every muscle group without the added pressure to joints or tendons, optimizing workouts, and raising the bar for personal home gyms.

Please see our Corporate Video or our social channels: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , TUT Highlights (YouTube) .

ABOUT b8ta STORES:

Founded in 2015, b8ta operates the largest experiential retail footprint in the world in which consumers discover, try and buy some of the world's best and most innovative products in real life. b8ta pioneered the concept of Retail-as-a-Service, making it practical for brands to access physical retail as easily as they buy digital advertising. Additionally, b8ta hosts b8ta TV, a live stream of unique product reviews, founder interviews, and industry specials, running 24/7 on YouTube and b8ta.tv.For more about b8ta, visit www.b8ta.com.

For further information please contact:

robs@tutfitnessgroup.com

Rob Smith

CEO, TUT Fitness Group Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the outcomes and expectations and plans from the b8ta demo and retail launch, TUT Fitness Group licensing its technology, expectations and outcomes from the TUT Fitness Group's patented technology, development of technologies, customer demand for TUT Fitness Group's products including from the b8ta launch, the updates to TUT products, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, security threats, and dependence on key personnel and including those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment and technology failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, exchange rate fluctuations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

