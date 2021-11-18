Trillium Asset Management, LLC Announces Strategic Addition to Americas Distribution Team

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Asset Management, LLC (Trillium), an affiliate of Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT), today announced that Tanya Svidler has joined the Perpetual Distribution team as a Director of Institutional Client Portfolio Management and Business Development.

With over 15 years of industry experience, Svidler brings all aspects of client centric solutions in sustainable investing to her role. She will lead Trillium's institutional outreach and support the firm's continued growth of core investment strategies and manage institutional client relationships. She reports to Chuck Thompson, Head of Distribution & Corporate Strategy - Americas for Perpetual Asset Management. Trillium has continued to experience strong growth since its acquisition by Perpetual in July 2020, with 48% growth to an AUM of $5.0B (as of 9/30/21).

"We are excited to have Tanya join our team, as she has a wealth of experience in leading institutional sustainability solutions," Thompson said. "Her knowledge of sustainable investing space coupled with a deep understanding of the institutional marketplace is a great fit with our ambition to grow Trillium's institutional client base."

Previously, Svidler was a Director of ESG Solutions at Morningstar, where she drove global adoption of ESG solutions for the company for five years. Prior to joining Morningstar, she held the role of VP, Americas ESG Index product at MSCI. Svidler started her career in in early 2000 at Fiduciary Trust (a subsidiary of Franklin Templeton) on the investment side and has held senior client management roles. While at Morningstar, she spoke regularly at industry events and conferences and was recently featured on Morningstar's "ESG Investing and a Path forward" webinar. Svidler is also an active member of DCIIA ESG Subcommittee thought leadership group.

"I am thrilled to join the team and focus on Trillium – they are a leader in sustainable investing with a track record of managing successful investment strategies and delivering an outstanding benefit to investors through its shareholder engagement efforts," said Svidler. "I believe the firm's reputation in ESG coupled with the Perpetual partnership strongly positions the firm for continued expansion and growth."

About Trillium

Trillium Asset Management, with assets under management of $5.0B (as of 9/30/21) offers investment strategies and services that seek to advance humankind toward a global sustainable economy, a just society, and a better world. For nearly 40 years, the firm has been at the forefront of ESG thought leadership and draws from decades of experience focused exclusively on responsible investing. Trillium uses a holistic, fully integrated fundamental investment process to uncover compelling long-term investment opportunities. Devoted to aligning stakeholders' values and objectives, Trillium combines impactful investment solutions with active ownership. The firm delivers equity, fixed income, and alternative investments to institutions, intermediaries, high net worth individuals, and other charitable and non-profit organizations with the goal to provide positive impact, long-term value, and 'social dividends'. For further information visit www.trilliuminvest.com.

About Perpetual

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) is an ASX-listed, diversified financial services company, which has been serving clients since 1886. Across our four businesses: Perpetual Asset Management Australia, Perpetual Asset Management International, Perpetual Corporate Trust and Perpetual Private, we aim to protect and grow our clients' wealth, knowing that by doing so we can make a difference in their lives.

Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia.

Perpetual Asset Management International is a growing international division with a presence in Hong Kong, the UK, Europe and the US. The division includes the operations of Trillium Asset Management (Trillium), a pioneering US ESG investment specialist, as well as Barrow Hanley Global Investors (Barrow Hanley), a diversified investment management firm that offers value-focused investment strategies spanning global equities, US equities and US fixed income.

For further information, visit www.perpetual.com.au.

