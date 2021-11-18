Sims Lifecycle Services Opens Operational Site in Ireland

New center dedicated to optimizing reuse and recycling for Ireland's booming data center industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), a global leader providing circular solutions for technology, is delighted to bring its services to Ireland with a new circular center dedicated to increasing the redeployment, reuse and recyclability of retired IT equipment and data center material.

Asset Recovery

Ireland is one of the fastest-growing data center hubs in Europe, and the new facility will meet the needs of the company's existing global cloud service providers and corporate clients in the region. Located in Kilbeggan, County Westmeath, SLS Ireland, along with the recently opened circular center in Mexico, will expand the company's best in class global footprint.

"I am pleased to add another circular center to our network of owned and operated sites," said Sean Magann, chief commercial officer for SLS. "It has never been more critical for SLS to align our physical locations to be in close proximity to clients. Being local allows us to cut down on miles traveled (reducing carbon), as well as provide more prompt and faster service."

The addition of Ireland to SLS's global operational footprint forms part of a multi-year strategic growth plan in line with the company's global commitment to focus on recycling the cloud. SLS currently has circular centers throughout North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

About Sims Lifecycle Services

Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS) provides solutions to extend the life of IT and electronic devices, and the company recognizes the value in end-of-life electronic assets, components and materials. SLS supports Fortune 500 companies in navigating ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly managing the disposition of IT equipment and recycling of electronic products. SLS works with enterprises and major cloud providers to deliver decommissioning of corporate IT assets and data center equipment. IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SLS support the evolution of the electronics industry movement toward circularity. SLS' clients benefit from data security, maximum IT value recovery, global compliance and sustainable IT use. As a responsible corporate citizen, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SLS continuously seeks new ways to contribute to the circular economy. For more information, visit www.simslifecycle.com.

Sims Lifecycle Services 2-color logo (PRNewsfoto/Sims Lifecycle Services)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sims Lifecycle Services