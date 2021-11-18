Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Brand, Reyee, Brings Reliable, High-Speed Internet Access

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputed ICT infrastructure and service provider, Ruijie, has entered the US market via its sub-brand, Reyee, with the launch of three Wi-Fi 6 routers on Amazon — the Reyee RG-E5 Mesh Router and Reyee RG-E3 Mesh Router for multi-device users, and the Reyee RG-R6 Whole Wi-Fi Solution Router that provides high-speed Wi-Fi services for the entire family. Reyee specializes in mesh and wireless Wi-Fi 6 routers that redefine network connectivity by ensuring faster speed, lower latency, and increased network efficiency and bandwidth to accommodate all your devices.

With rich experience in innovative, cutting-edge mesh and wireless technology, Reyee's mission is to bring easy access to reliable, secure, and high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity to every room and corner of a customer's home. Typical connectivity issues that users experience include blind spots in large homes and duplexes, network congestion and weak signals among multiple connected terminals, complex networking operations, and Internet dropping while gaming or streaming. Reyee is geared to address these problems through its newly launched products, all of which come equipped with the Reyee Mesh, the brand's revolutionary self-developed networking technology with advanced enterprise-grade AP Algorithm, to connect multiple routers for an ideal smart Internet experience.

Seamless Roaming and Easy Wi-Fi Extension

The Reyee Mesh supports both wired and wireless pairing modes. It is easy to set up and allow you to connect multiple Reyee routers through a one-click mesh key, eliminating the problem of Wi-Fi blind spots in large areas. Mobile phones can automatically switch between connected routers in the same mesh network ensuring uninterrupted connectivity while walking from one area to another. It is also easy to operate; even children and the elderly can configure the Reyee Mesh without any trouble. The flexible combination of the Reyee Mesh, allows a Mix & Match function that can easily set up a whole family network, which includes different Reyee routers based on individual preferences and interests. This meshed network ensures seamless Internet connectivity and compatibility with all products of the Reyee Router Family.

Reyee RG-E5 Mesh Router, Perfect for Multi-device Users

The Reyee RG-E5 Dual-band Mesh Router is great for setting up a lag-free mesh network that can handle the growing number of smart devices in a household unit. It supports Wi-Fi 4 for 2.4 GHz (800Mbps) and Wi-Fi 6 for 5 GHz (2400Mbps), with an advanced 1024-quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) technology. This ensures wireless connections at a speed 1.5 times faster than Wi-Fi 5 routers. The RG-E5 comes with 8 external high-gain antennas for maximum coverage and 8 independent FEM designed for better signal delivery. The Reyee RG-E5 can still cover signal at the most distant location, whose download throughput was tested 200% better than competing systems (see the Tolly Test Report), thus, users can watch videos, live broadcasts, and play games smoothly without interruption even on a weak signal.

The Reyee RG-E5 Mesh Router won the prestigious Red Dot Award for Product design in 2021. It uses Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) technology that enables multiple users to share channels at the same time, but provides greater network capacity and efficiency in traffic-dense environments. With OFDMA, you can connect up to 128 devices. Importantly, the Reyee RG-E5's video delivery was more stable and smoothly than the competing systems. In the Tolly Test Report, it earned a higher score than the competing systems. It's perfect for operating multi-terminal devices simultaneously. Furthermore, the option for parental control takes the safety and appeal of this router up several notches.

The RG-E5 Mesh Router is now available on Amazon for $149.99, but starting November 20 until November 29, users can save big and get it at a discounted price of $124.99 with the code "REYEEKINJA".

Reyee RG-R6 Whole Wi-Fi Solution Router, 3D Signal Coverage with a Unique Triangle Design

Also launched on Amazon US is the Reyee RG-R6 AX3200 Whole Wi-Fi Solution Router. It is perfect for customers looking for high-quality Wi-Fi service, and specifically addresses connectivity issues such as lagging, signal congestion, buffering, drop-offs, etc. The Reyee RG-R6 Whole Wi-Fi Solution Router supports Wi-Fi 4 at 2.4GHz and Wi-Fi 6 at 5GHz. The wireless rate in dual-band mode goes up to 3202 Mbps. With the 1024-Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) technology of Wi-Fi 6, wireless speed is increased by 166% compared to Wi-Fi 5 routers.

It features a unique triangle design to achieve uniform heat dissipation. Innovative four built-in dual-band omnidirectional antennas at 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, with antenna system, ensure enhanced signals in both horizontal and vertical directions. Eight independent high-performance signal amplifiers at 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz increase signal coverage by 50% compared to signal coverage in the absence of this technology. Notably, the Internet experience at 5 GHz with beamforming and optimized network algorithm is barely affected by other interference, ensuring seamless roaming while walking around different stories or even across walls. Built-in parental control ensures that you have more flexibility and control over websites and services your child can access.

The Reyee RG-R6 Whole Wi-Fi Solution Router for 1 Pack is $149.99 and 2 Packs is $289.99, but starting November 20 until November 29, users can get it at a discounted price of $124.99 for 1 Pack and $240.99 for 2 Packs.

For single users and small household units that do not require blazingly fast speed or multi-device connections, Reyee has launched the Reyee RG-E3 Mesh Router that offers 1800M Gigabit on Amazon US at $94.99. However, starting November 20 until November 29, users can get it at a discounted price of $74.99. Going forward, Reyee plans to launch the Reyee RG-R4 Whole Wi-Fi Solution Router in December 2021.

Faster Internet and better connectivity are more in demand now than ever before, especially as an increasing number of smart household devices require more bandwidth. It is essential to meet this rising demand with cutting-edge routers that elevate users' network experiences enabling them to enjoy easy connectivity and fast Wi-Fi. With the launch of its innovative technology and Wi-Fi 6 routers, Reyee is well on its way to bringing the best possible network connectivity experience to customers in the US, ensuring that every user experiences reliable, secure, and fast connectivity.

About Reyee

Reyee was founded by a group of ambitious professionals with rich experience in the ICT industry. It was officially launched in 2013 by its parent company, Ruijie Networks Co., Ltd., a reputed ICT infrastructure and solutions provider for numerous leading Internet enterprises, such as Alibaba and ByteDance. Ruijie is recognized for outstanding quality, advanced technology, innovative solutions, and top-notch service. Assimilating Ruijie's creativity and drive for excellence, Reyee's offerings are designed around its core value of "Providing Practical, Accurate and Simplified Solutions". With 8 years of experience and deeper insight into the industry, Reyee is now specialized in mesh Wi-Fi, especially Wi-Fi 6 wireless routers for household units, enterprises, and the hospitality industry.

For more information visit www.ireyee.com

About Tolly

The Tolly Group companies have been delivering world-class ICT services for over 30 years. Tolly is a leading global provider of third-party validation services for vendors of ICT products, components and services. Visit Tolly on the Internet at: https://www.tolly.com/

For more Reyee test data, please see the Tolly Test Report:

Reyee Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/reyee

Reyee RG-E5 Mesh Router Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GFP2FHL

Reyee RG-E3 Mesh Router Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GFLV3LV

Reyee RG-R6 Whole Wi-Fi Solution Router Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GFLLW6K

