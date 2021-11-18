Livio Health Names Wendy Wilts as Chief Operating Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livio Health today announced that Wendy Wilts has been promoted to vice president and chief operating officer (COO). Since joining the organization in March as director of operations integration, Wilts has led service line development for expanding Livio's care model from initial concept design to implementation.

Wendy Wilts has been promoted to vice president and chief operating officer (COO) for Livio Health. Since joining the organization in March as director of operations integration, Wilts has led service line development for expanding Livio’s care model from initial concept design to implementation.

As Livio Health's COO, Wilts will serve as the operational leader responsible for all business operations in support of the growth, financial, cost of care and consumer experience goals within the company's strategic and annual operating plans. Her focus on aligning people, processes, designs, and capabilities will lead Livio Health to success.

"Wendy brings deep expertise in health care innovation, integration and care delivery transformation while establishing structure and processes," said John Park, chief growth officer for Livio Health. "Her passion for specialized programs for care delivery and vulnerable populations make her a natural fit with our culture and our mission here at Livio."

Wilts' 30-year career in health care includes significant leadership experience, with roles as executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, New York and vice president of operations at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Livio Health

Livio Health (liviohealth.com) provides tailored medical care for people with chronic and serious illness through modern house calls. Livio works alongside patients' existing specialists and primary care teams to provide care to patients' values and needs. With Livio, patients get access to 24/7 medical support and a team of experts, including physicians, nurse practitioners, social workers and nurses. Based in Minneapolis, Livio makes care convenient through in-home, phone, and video visits.

Livio Health (liviohealth.com) provides tailored medical care for people with chronic and serious illness through modern house calls.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Livio Health