Foxwoods El San Juan Casino Opens at Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico and MASHANTUCKET, Conn. and NEW YORK and MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and LionGrove are excited to announce that the highly anticipated Foxwoods El San Juan Casino, located at the iconic Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Puerto Rico, officially welcomed the public through its doors on Wednesday, November 17 as a soft launch. A grand opening celebration is planned for January 2022. With no passport required for U.S. travelers, Foxwoods El San Juan Casino and the amenities of Fairmont El San Juan Hotel make for a perfect holiday destination.

Foxwoods El San Juan

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierlusi, Mayor of Carolina José Carlos Aponte Dalmau, Tribal Council members, Foxwoods' President and CEO, local dignitaries and members of the community all gathered for a ribbon cutting on November 17 at 11:00 a.m. Foxwoods El San Juan Casino then welcomed in thousands of guests ready to experience hundreds of the newest slot machines, top table games and first-class service that complements the resort's well-appointed luxury accommodations and amenities.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation also owns and operates Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT, the largest resort casino in North America. Recently named a #1 "Best Casino" by USA Today readers for the third time, Foxwoods Resort Casino offers guests a premier resort experience through its six world-class casinos, AAA Four-Diamond hotels featuring over 2,200 rooms, dining options for all tastes, luxurious spas, state-of-the-art theaters and so much more – providing a personalized and exciting escape for everyone. The Mashantucket Tribe is excited to extend their vast experience to Puerto Rico.

"As planned, we are thrilled to finally reopen our doors after five years and deliver exciting new gaming and entertainment experiences to the wonderful people of Puerto Rico and visitors from afar," said Stuart I.C. Levene, Managing Director/GM of Foxwoods El San Juan Casino. "This property has been emblematic for Puerto Rico and thus our intent was to maintain the rich history of the venue, and we truly believe the casino's new identity beautifully pays homage to the casino's legendary history. Today marks the beginning of an iconic new chapter for Puerto Rico's gaming innovation, and we're excited for all to experience the revitalized Foxwoods El San Juan Casino firsthand."

"This past January, we made the historic announcement that this iconic casino would reopen its doors. After a lot of work, today I am pleased to be present to formalize the opening of Foxwoods El San Juan Casino, said Governor Pierluisi. "With Foxwoods El San Juan Casino's capital investment of $ 12.5M, the casino will positively impact our economy and create over 150 direct jobs. I remain committed to the economic development of our Island, through efforts like Foxwoods El San Juan Casino, to boost tourism growth and investment in Puerto Rico," he concluded.

"Today is a landmark milestone for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation as we expand the Foxwoods Resort Casino brand - for the first time ever - to the Caribbean," said Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Chairman Rodney Butler. "We're honored to bring real economic value and tourism to the region – including an estimated economic impact of $22 million – with the launch of Foxwoods El San Juan Casino and remain a committed partner as we help build a bright future for the island. We thank our partners at LionGrove and Fairmont El San Juan for making this happen."

"We are proud to help drive the economic development of Puerto Rico with this new alliance through the reopening of our luxurious casino and with all that has been achieved with our iconic Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, recently named by the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler magazine as the number one hotel in Puerto Rico and number three in the Caribbean," expressed Andro Nodarse-Leon, Founder & CEO of LionGrove, Co-owner of El San Juan Hotel.

Foxwoods El San Juan Casino is now open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. daily through mid-December, with future plans to be open 24/7 – COVID protocols permitting. For more information, and updates on hours of operation, please visit FoxwoodsESJ.com.

About the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

The Mashantucket (Western) Pequot Tribal Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located at one of America's oldest Indian reservations, Mashantucket, in Southeastern Connecticut. As pioneers of the Indian Gaming casino industry, the history of the Mashantucket Pequots reveals one of America's greatest come-back stories, featured at the Tribe's world renowned Mashantucket Pequot Museum . Today, the Tribe owns and operates one of the largest Integrated Resort Casino destinations in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino , along with a variety of complementary businesses including a world-class golf course , luxury spa , Pequot Pharmaceutical Network , and Pequot Plus Health Benefit Services . As one of Connecticut's highest revenue contributors and largest employers, the Mashantucket Pequots have provided the state more than $4 billion in slot revenue through a first-of-its-kind agreement, established in 1993. Likewise, the Tribe has contributed hundreds of millions in donations and sponsorships for the benefit of communities and tribes in need, locally and throughout the U.S.

About LionGrove

LionGrove is a leading hospitality investment firm whose professionals have over 60 years of combined investment, financing and operational experience forged at some of the most prestigious private equity, investment banking and hotel companies in the world. The LionGrove team brings together the tenacious investment focus of seasoned Wall Street professionals with the eye for creating great environments and the passion for service of world-leading hoteliers. LionGrove seeks to acquire and add value to hotels ranging from midscale to luxury and from limited service to full service located in fundamentally strong markets in the United States. LionGrove and its affiliates have offices in Miami, Florida and San Juan, Puerto Rico. www.liongrove.com

About Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

Where lively urban vibes and peaceful ocean views meet, you will find the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel. Located at the award-winning Isla Verde Beach, minutes away from downtown San Juan, Puerto Rico, the hotel artfully blends the best elements of yesterday, today and tomorrow. Venture inside and find an ode to traditions, old and new. If these walls could talk, they would share stories of 1960s society headliners crooning in the nightclub and generations of locals celebrating life's greatest milestones in the ballrooms. A timeless Puerto Rican icon and one of the Caribbean's most desired destinations, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel offers guests genuine Puerto Rican hospitality and a luxury lifestyle experience complete with a luxe full-service spa, world class fitness center, retail shops, and lively entertainment. Luxury accommodations include the sleek ocean-villa rooms outfitted with enhanced amenities, making the resort ideal for an authentic Puerto Rican experience. At every turn, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel will captivate guests with its unrivaled presence, storied décor, innovative cuisine, proximity to the best attractions in San Juan, and an exciting nightlife inspired by life's greatest moments. www.elsanjuanhotel.com I www.fairmont.com/puerto-rico

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. fairmont.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

Foxwoods El San Juan Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Foxwoods Resort Casino