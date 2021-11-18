First Display of Approximately 180 New Products from TAMASHII NATIONS at Online Event on Nov. 19-21: BANDAI SPIRITS, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

First Display of Approximately 180 New Products from TAMASHII NATIONS at Online Event on Nov. 19-21: BANDAI SPIRITS, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment -TAMASHII NATION ONLINE 2021: MIRAIKEN Studio, Equipped with Latest Equipment in Japan, to Deliver xR Live Performance-

TOKYO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the flagship brand of adult target audience collectibles, "TAMASHII NATIONS," BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. of Tokyo will be holding the online event "TAMASHII NATION ONLINE 2021" from November 19 (Friday) to November 21 (Sunday).

"TAMASHII NATION" is an event held once a year since 2008 that features the latest in figures targeting the adult audience. This year, the event will be powered by MIRAIKEN studio led by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. MIRAIKEN studio was established in 2021 as a standalone base of operations powered with the latest in equipment available in Japan to create and transmit the next generation in entertainment using technologies such as xR and real-time motion capture.

"Highlights of the event"

The event will be featuring approximately 550 hero and robot figures from the "MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM" series, "MACROSS" series, "KAMEN RIDER" series, the "TIGER & BUNNY 2" television anime that will be aired in 2022, and more, with approximately 180 figures new to the lineup. Online initiatives such as multi-channel streaming programs, access to a PIP function that enables viewing of videos while looking at the displays, use of a live commerce function to seamlessly purchase featured products, a 360-degree-view figure display function, comment posting function, and more can be enjoyed right at the viewer's fingertips.

"TAMASHII NATION ONLINE 2021" Overview

Event Date/Time:

(JST) November 19 (Fri.) 12:00 to November 21 (Sun.) 22:00

(CST) November 19 (Fri.) 11:00 to November 21 (Sun.) 21:00

(ICT) November 19 (Fri.) 10:00 to November 21 (Sun.) 20:00

(PST) November 18 (Thu.) 19:00 to November 21 (Sun.) 5:00

(AEDT) November 19 (Fri.) 14:00 to November 21 (Sun.) 24:00



URL: https://tamashii.jp/special/tamashii_nation/

Language: Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

-Event to be held in the virtual city, "TAMASHII NATION VIRTUAL WORLD"

(Image2:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106357/202111163447/_prw_PI3fl_1BV32b81.png)

The online event will be held in the virtual city, "TAMASHII NATION VIRTUAL WORLD." Within this world are three display areas -- "Robot City," "Live Action City," and "Anime & Game City." These cities will feature a "station" for every featured product and brand where event participants can view a variety of themed products. The visual concept for "TAMASHII NATION VIRTUAL WORLD" was designed by Yohei Takamatsu who worked as art director for a number of Studio Ghibli titles and also cooperatively handled the art direction for "The Boy and the Beast."

Streamed programs

-TAMASHII NATION ONLINE 2021 OPENING CEREMONY & SPECIAL LIVE PERFORMANCE

November 18 (Thu.) 21:00 to 22:00 (JST)

-"GUNDAM FIGURES LIVE @ TAMASHII NATION ONLINE 2021"

November 19 (Fri.) from 19:00 (JST)

-"ULTRA GALAXY FIGHT: THE DESTINED CROSSROAD × TAMASHII NATION ONLINE 2021 SPECIAL PROGRAM"

November 20 (Sat.) from 10:00 (JST)

-"MACROSS GALACTIC LAUNCH CEREMONY 2021"

November 20 (Sat.) from 11:00 (JST)

-"KAMEN RIDER BLACK SUN CHARACTER DESIGN ANNOUNCEMENT SPECIAL PROGRAM"

November 21 (Sun.) from 10:00 (JST)

-"TAMASHII NATIONS presents SUPER TOKUSATSU TIME"

"KIKAI SENTAI ZENKAIGER" and "KAMEN RIDER OOO"

November 21 (Sun.) from 11:00 (JST)

*The information herein represents information as of November 11, 2021. Information may be updated without notice after release.

*Images used in the release are for reference only.

