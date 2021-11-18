WORLD'S MOST AWARDED RUM BRAND INVITES CONSUMERS TO LIVEN UP THEIR WINTER SEASON WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS FIRST NEW HOLIDAY CREATIVE IN YEARS, A BRAND-NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH AVIATOR NATION AND THE RETURN OF FAN-FAVORITE COQUITO

BACARDÍ® Rum Is Bringing Caribbean Flair To The Holiday Season With All-New "Winter Summerland" Campaign, Collection With Aviator Nation And The Return Of The BACARDÍ Coquito WORLD'S MOST AWARDED RUM BRAND INVITES CONSUMERS TO LIVEN UP THEIR WINTER SEASON WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS FIRST NEW HOLIDAY CREATIVE IN YEARS, A BRAND-NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH AVIATOR NATION AND THE RETURN OF FAN-FAVORITE COQUITO

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the countdown to the holidays in full swing, BACARDÍ knows that everybody could use a little extra joy in their lives. That's why the iconic rum brand is bringing island warmth to the season with three new exciting holiday announcements. From now through January, BACARDÍ will be rolling out a new campaign entitled "Winter Summerland," to invite people to elevate with the unexpected and take a "holiday from the holidays." In addition, BACARDÍ will also be releasing a limited-edition capsule collection with Aviator Nation, as well as bringing back the season's favorite ready-to-serve spirit – BACARDÍ Coquito Coconut Cream Liqueur.

To kick off the festive season, BACARDÍ has released a series of "Winter Summerland" spots, marking the brand's first holiday campaign in years. Comprised of three :15 vignettes, the campaign conveys how sipping on a BACARDÍ cocktail inspires a Caribbean summer state of mind, no matter what time of year.

All of the films within the "Winter Summerland" campaign will share one common character: a stylish and vibrantly dressed local who pedals his colorful cocktail cart meets Caribbean sound system. Using his powerful, block-rockin' beats, the bartender/DJ shakes up the season and reveals playful, tropical "Winter Summerlands" hidden beneath what appears to be cliché snowy holiday scenes. When the unveil takes place, viewers will see tropical locals engaged in spontaneous island revelry with a summer state of mind inspired by BACARDÍ. Concepted and created by BBDO New York, the "Winter Summerland" ad spots will run 11/9 - 1/31 and will live on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Snapchat, YouTube, Pandora, Soundcloud, iHeart Radio and National TV worldwide. Finally, in December, BACARDÍ will also take over the iconic Times Square billboards for an epic hour-long showcase of the "Winter Summerland" spots.

In ' Chalet ,' the stylish barman rides up to what appears to be a snow-covered ski chalet. As his "Sound of Rum" gets closer, the vibrations of the music shake off the snow to reveal it's actually a colorful beach bungalow filled with locals celebrating the season with BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho.

In ' Ice Domes ,' the bicyclist passes through a cluster of what look like snow domes on an icy beach. Again, his catchy island riddim shakes the snow loose, unveiling holiday revelers dancing under colorful beach umbrellas while enjoying BACARDÍ Spiced cocktails.

The final spot, ' Trees ,' features the same barman/DJ rolling his cart through what seems to be a forest of pine trees buried in fresh powder. As he rides through with his powerful bass booming, the snow falls away to reveal they are in fact snow-covered palm trees with colorful beach hammocks springing up containing brightly dressed guests holding BACARDÍ Mojitos.

"Following this past year, BACARDÍ knew this was the perfect moment to unveil something a bit unexpected – a holiday campaign to close out 2021 with a snowy, yet delightfully cheerful and sunny, 'Winter Summerland.' This new campaign is meant to instill a sense of spontaneity into the holidays, reinventing how we approach the holiday season," said Ned Duggan, Global Senior Vice President for BACARDÍ rum. "We hope this new campaign, as well as our other holiday initiatives, spark joy and inspire people to consider rum with their loved ones as they celebrate this holiday season."

To keep in the "Winter Summerland" spirit, BACARDÍ is also teaming up with Aviator Nation to launch a limited-edition apparel collection, making gift giving a whole lot easier this year. Aviator Nation is a California-based loungewear brand, emblematic of the island vibes that are intrinsic to the BACARDÍ brand. The collection will feature Aviator Nation's signature striped styles infused with the iconic BACARDÍ identity through the colorways. The collection is now on sale and will be available for purchase at Shop.Bacardi.com. The suggested retail prices are $48.00 for the hat, $156.00 for the joggers and $189.00 for the zip-up hoodie.

BACARDÍ will also be owning the upcoming holiday drinking occasion with the return of fan-favorite ready-to-serve BACARDÍ Coquito, bringing the magic of the classic Caribbean holiday beverage to cocktail lovers nationwide. Reminiscent of eggnog on a tropical vacation, this traditional libation is one that guests and gift recipients alike will no doubt enjoy sipping on during holiday festivities. BACARDÍ Coquito is available for a suggested retail price of $19.99 (750ml) on ReserveBar, Drizly and at select grocery and liquor stores across the country, while supplies last.

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 900 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. www.BACARDÍ.com

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

