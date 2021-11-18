Amber Guild Joins Grey New York As CEO

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Houston, Worldwide Chief Executive Officer of Grey, today announced that Amber Guild is joining the agency's New York flagship office as Chief Executive Officer. Houston has held that dual role for the past two years.

Amber Guild has been a pathbreaking executive in the advertising, publishing and digital media industries for the past two decades. Most recently, she has served in the senior leadership of The New York Times as President of the T Brand portfolio and a prime mover in its global advertising business since 2017.

"Amber has built great brands and businesses across every discipline from advertising and design to social and experiential marketing," Michael Houston said. "Her experience running businesses at the intersection of creativity and culture make her a natural to lead our growing flagship office. I look forward to seeing her apply her unique skills to deliver the next generation of Famously Effective ideas for our clients."

Guild will partner with Justine Armour, Chief Creative Officer of Grey New York, and an accomplished senior team, to lead the office.

"Amber's history as an innovator and marketing influencer speaks for itself. Her accomplishments leading T Brand have expanded the boundaries of advertising," Justine Armour said. "She is a champion of great ideas and diverse talent and her warmth and vision brings out the best in clients and colleagues alike. I can't wait to partner with her and see what she brings to Grey New York."

Amber Guild Bio: Innovator and Marketing Influencer

As President of the pioneering T Brand at The New York Times, Amber Guild led global business units including the branded content studio; experiential agency; influencer marketing agency and consulting unit.

She spearheaded the transformation of the traditional advertising department into a strategic, client-first model. T Brand creative and editorial teams collaborated with clients to lead their brands to engage in culture and conversations that were meaningful to their audiences.

Guild has been an advocate for systemic change in the creative industry to ensure a more equitable and just workplace. Most recently, she co-led the The Times' Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy. This project outlined the importance of a how a diverse workforce, energized by an inclusive culture, will positively impact the work and therefore the bottom line.

Earlier in her career, Guild held high-level leadership positions at the Martin Agency, Collins and T3. She began her career at TBWA/Chiat/Day, Ogilvy and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Amber Guild has been named one of Ad Age's "Women to Watch" and has served as a board member of Saturday Morning, the 3% Movement, Africa Seed and the VCU Brandcenter.

About Grey

Grey has delivered a strong new business performance in 2021 that includes the wins of MassMutual, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Modelo beer as well as new assignments from Procter & Gamble, Nestlé Health Sciences, J&J, Genentech and Pfizer. Grey Health & Wellness ranks among WPP's fastest growing offerings in the sector.

Grey, the global communications network, is part of AKQA Group. Its parent company is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective" the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best known companies: Procter & Gamble, Google, Volvo, Amazon, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Netflix, the NBA, Pfizer, YouTube, Canon, Discover Financial, Nestlé and Applebee's. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S "Global Agency of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's "Agency of the Year" and CAMPAIGN magazine's "Global Network of the Year" in recognition of its creative and business performance ( www.grey.com ).

