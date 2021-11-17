The Well Told Company Continues Expansion With Addition of Over 300 Uniprix Pharmacies in Quebec

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Well Told Company Inc. ("Well Told" or ‎the "Company") (TSXV: WLCO), the female-founded wellness company that offers plant-based supplements, remedies, and other functional wellness products, announces Uniprix Pharmacy, a leader in Quebec's retail pharmacy market as a new official retailer. Nine Well Told products are available in over 300 Uniprix stores. Uniprix is owned by the McKesson Corporation who additionally own Well.ca and Rexall pharmacies across Canada, both of whom carry Well Told's full line of products.

Well Told Logo (CNW Group/The Well Told Company Inc.)

"Our relationships with McKesson companies, including Well.ca and Rexall, have been integral to our wholesale growth and we are delighted to now be adding Uniprix as we continue to expand and solidify our presence across Canada, a key milestone for us in 2021," said Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told.

About The Well Told Company Inc.

Well Told is a female founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Well Told Company Inc.