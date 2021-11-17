The University of Chicago Booth School of Business Tops FORTUNE's 2022 Best Part-time MBA Rankings

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FORTUNE Education published its first-ever Best Part-time MBA Programs ranking, with The University of Chicago Booth School of Business taking top honors, followed by New York University's Stern School of Business and the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

The University of Chicago's Booth School of Business top's Fortune's 2022 list of Best Part-time MBA Programs.

FORTUNE Education Editorial Director Lance Lambert says, "These top part-time MBA degree programs not only offer top-notch curriculums, but they also have a track-record of seeing their graduates climb to the tops of the business world."

FORTUNE's Top 10 Part-time MBA Programs of 2022 are:

University of Chicago (Booth) New York University (Stern) University of Michigan—Ann Arbor (Ross) University of California—Berkeley (Haas) University of California—Los Angeles (Anderson) Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) University of Texas—Austin (McCombs) University of Southern California ( Marshall ) Ohio State University (Fisher) University of Washington (Foster)

View the complete ranking here.

FORTUNE invited 150 schools to participate in the first-ever ranking of the Best Part-Time MBA Programs. In total, 70 programs completed the questionnaire. That information along with data collected from companies and executives, was used to build the ranking. The final ranking is made up of three components: Program Score, Brand Score, and Fortune 1000 Score. View the complete methodology here.

Curated by a team of expert journalists, FORTUNE Education is a destination for articles, insights, and ongoing reporting about what prospective students should know in order to make the best, most impactful decisions for their careers. FORTUNE Education also produces rankings and ratings of graduate, post-graduate, executive education, and personal and professional improvement programs, informed by FORTUNE's unparalleled understanding of which skills matter to businesses today.

