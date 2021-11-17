Sabre announces a strategic partnership with TUI hotels to enhance the digital travel experience

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and HANNOVER, Germany, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry today announced a long-term partnership with TUI Group, a leading integrated tourism group, that sees Sabre Hospitality Solutions as distribution provider and business partner for the group's own hotel brands worldwide, which include TUI Blue, Robinson and TUI Magic Life.

In the course of the partnership, around 70 hotels of the TUI portfolio will use Sabre's platform solution, including SynXis Central Reservations (CR) and Channel Connect, to enable its new distribution strategy. The group will benefit from the Sabre SynXis Platform's advanced technology to streamline its operations and grow its footprint globally, while securing an effective, future-ready channel strategy that will help maximize revenue from both direct and indirect channels.

In collaboration with Sabre, TUI's hotel division will explore opportunities for product innovation and distribution growth, while charting a new path toward full digitalization. Through their combined expertise in the leisure segment, TUI and Sabre will seek to implement an innovative revenue generation strategy that will help fuel travel's recovery and anticipate future business needs.

"In a changing hospitality marketplace, our objective is to create a winning engagement model that strengthens our core offering – unique holiday experiences," said Martin Schreck, Chief Information Officer Sourcing & Assets at TUI Group and Managing Director, TUI InfoTec GmbH. "To do this, we are enhancing our technology, while focusing on futureproofing our business. Sabre's technology will help enable us to fully automate our guest operations – including booking, setting up and amending guest offers – enabling our staff to focus on providing unique, personalized stays. Sabre's response to the shifting landscape of hospitality, along with its robust, stable and agile platform, will help us secure our recovery and build on our guest experience."

This partnership supports TUI's long-term strategy to deploy innovative technology to enhance its operations and improve the guest experience.

"We are excited to embark on this partnership with TUI's popular hotel brands, and look forward to redefining the guest experience together," said Frank Trampert, SVP and Global Managing Director Commercial, Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "Leisure has become one of the critical revenue streams for the travel industry and a key accelerator to recovery from the industry impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to be at the heart of this and look forward to a long and successful partnership with TUI that powers a new generation of retailing, distribution and fulfillment in hospitality."

Today's announcement demonstrates Sabre's ability to help hoteliers operate more efficiently, increase revenue and deliver the highly personalized experience travelers want and expect, further underscoring Sabre's critical role in the business of travel.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About TUI Group

TUI Group is a leading global tourism group and operates worldwide. The Group is headquartered in Germany. TUI shares are listed on the FTSE 250, an index of the London Stock Exchange, on the regulated market of the Hanover Stock Exchange and on the Open Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The TUI Group offers integrated services from a single source for its 28 million customers, 21 million of them in the European national companies. The entire tourism value chain is covered under one roof. This includes over 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson and 16 cruise ships, from the MS Europa and the MS Europa 2 in the luxury class and expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and cruise ships at Marella Cruises in Great Britain. The Group also includes leading tour operator brands and online marketing platforms across Europe, five airlines with more than 100 modern medium and long-haul aircraft and over 1,000 travel agencies. In addition to expanding its core business with hotels, cruises via successful joint ventures and activities in holiday destinations, TUI is increasingly focusing on the expansion of digital platforms. The Group is transforming itself into a digital company. Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social action is at the core of our corporate culture. The TUI Care Foundation, initiated by TUI, focuses on the positive effects of tourism, on education and training and on strengthening environmental and social standards with projects in 25 countries. It thus supports holiday destinations in their development.

