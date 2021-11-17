Small business tax benefits and the need to order ahead for Section 179 2021 deductions discussed--in a new article from eMazzanti Technologies

Order Now to Leverage Section 179 2021 Tax Deduction for Small Business Small business tax benefits and the need to order ahead for Section 179 2021 deductions discussed--in a new article from eMazzanti Technologies

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a NYC area small business technology consultant and MSP published information about changes to the Section 179 2021 Tax Deduction for business investment in equipment and technology on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article reviews changes to the Section 179 tax deduction for 2021.

"Investing in remote worker productivity and security enhancing technology is a smart business decision that comes with a large tax break for 2021," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO of eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Order Now to Leverage Section 179 2021 Tax Deduction for Small Business Technology Investment."

"With 2021 going out strong, business owners welcome the news of generous year-end tax deductions. With Section 179 2021 offering significant tax relief, small businesses can end the year with an investment in modernized technology to continue the growth."

"Deduction limit doubled – For new and used equipment purchased and put into use before the end of the year, the total deductible amount was increased to $1 million in 2018. The deduction limit adjusts annually for inflation, making the 2021 limit $1,050,000."

"With the December 31 deadline fast approaching and the current supply chain shortages, now is the time to start making strategic technology investments. For instance, you might upgrade remote worker productivity and security to grow faster and protect business data."

Optimize the Tools to Power Growth with Expert Advice

With twenty years' experience supporting customers through a variety of crises and a strong balance sheet, eMazzanti Technologies has stockpiled in-demand hardware to provide excellent service for customers. With an inventory of laptops, desktop computers and more, they can provide same-day delivery to many clients.

