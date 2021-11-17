Oracle NetSuite, Blue Yonder, EPG, and Manhattan Associates are Leaders in ABI Research's Warehouse Management System Competitive Ranking

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Warehouse Management System Competitive Ranking by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research provides an in-depth and unbiased examination of the solutions offered by nine Warehouse Management System (WMS) platform providers. Each provider was evaluated on certain chosen technological and implementation criteria, including forecasting capability, partner network, open platform capabilities, user experience, and other transformative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), operational monitoring functionalities, and integration capabilities. These criteria and their subsegments were identified as the most vital for the evolution of WMS platforms in supporting warehousing and logistics operations. The companies evaluated and ranked are:

Market Leaders: Oracle NetSuite, Blue Yonder, Ehrhardt Partner Group (EPG), Manhattan Associates

Mainstream: Mantis, HighJump (Körber), Infor

Followers: Epicor, Logiwa

"As the warehouse robotics sector matures, software platforms with comprehensive integration capabilities are proving to be the difference-maker. Compatibility with various hardware solutions, such as Radio Frequency (RF) scanners/terminals, label printers, and robots, is now seen as an imperative capability for WMS platforms, with existing hardware solutions bearing more functionality. Flexibility and seamless ERP integration have been another critical factor with the rise of e-commerce and an abundance of various selling platforms," explains Adhish Luitel, Industry Analyst, Supply Chain Management and Logistics at ABI Research. "The WMS market is set to be valued over US$10 billion by 2030."

NetSuite scored first in the overall ranking and was closely followed by Blue Yonder. Blue Yonder and Mantis are top innovators and lead the market in terms of platform-based offerings. All leaders – NetSuite, Blue Yonder, EPG and Manhattan Associates have notable strengths when it comes to preventive maintenance features, operations monitoring capabilities and partnership network. Blue Yonder and Mantis have been the top innovators, offering unmatched ease of use and real-time KPI assessment capabilities, helping them gain an edge over the competition. Both Mantis and Blue Yonder also offer an abundance of features and are highly scalable, allowing easy integration with various hardware solutions, as well as all major ERP platforms. Meanwhile, NetSuite has been able to use Oracle's network of strong channel partners, as well as its geographical presence to drive up its subscribership to over 26,000 users.

"Major innovation trends include deployment of ML algorithms that capture the data and give insights in real-time, the adoption of blockchain to make supply chains more connected and secure, and the deployment of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) bots to automate and streamline tasks like procurement and billing. However, the most important factor is offering enhanced 'wall-to-wall' integration that allows these warehouse management platforms to connect with other solutions. Benefits of most of the other innovative solutions can only then be fully realized," Luitel concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Warehouse Management System competitive ranking report. This report is part of the company's Supply Chain Management and Logistics research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Competitive Ranking reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation strategies and innovation, coupled with market share analysis, to offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing in comparison to its competitors.

