IMAGE Studios Salon Suites opens across Dallas!

IMAGE Studios® celebrates the opening of 2 locations in Dallas, TX. IMAGE Studios Richardson and Grapevine have opened their doors and welcomed the beauty, health, and wellness professionals that have chosen to make IMAGE their home! IMAGE is a nationwide franchise with a luxury real estate model that is revolutionizing the future of the salon industry by empowering entrepreneurs in the franchising world as well as the beauty, health, and wellness industry.

Lonnie McGowen, owner at IMAGE Studios Richardson, said, "This build-out has been an exciting journey and an incredibly valuable learning experience. I am thankful for all of the professionals who have stuck with us from the very beginning and I'm thrilled to provide them with their cutting-edge studios and see their success."

IMAGE began its journey in Texas by opening the Katy and Frisco locations and now with Richardson and Grapevine joining them, we are excited to see the brand expand across the state. IMAGE boasts luxurious, cutting-edge design and the modern look that the most talented professionals need.

"IMAGE is revolutionizing the future of the salon industry by empowering entrepreneurs. I knew this model would do exceptionally well in Grapevine and I'm excited to have such a quality finished product," says IMAGE Owner Rick Gilmartin.

IMAGE Founder & CEO, Jason Olsen celebrated the incredible summer the brand is having, "Along with our openings in Texas, we are opening in Utah, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Missouri, New Jersey, and Ohio. With over 130 locations now in development, 2021 has been another monumental year for IMAGE Studios®!"

IMAGE Studios® continues to boom throughout 2021 and is well on its way to its goal of 300 locations sold by 2024.

