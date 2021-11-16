Pingtan Marine Enterprise Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

FUZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME) ("Pingtan" or the "Company"), a fishing company based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), today announced financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30,2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights (Year-on-Year Comparisons)

Revenue was $36.1 million, increased by 133.7%from$15.4 million.





Gross loss was $4.1 million compared to gross profit of $1.7million .





Net income was $2.9 million , compared to net income of $0.8 million.





Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was $2.6 million , or $0.03per basic and diluted share, compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company of $0 .7 million, or $0 .01 per basic and diluted share.

Management Comments

Mr. Xinrong Zhuo, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, "We are glad to report an over 130% increase in revenue and an over 110% increase in sales volume for the third quarter of 2021.However, with the number of global COVID-19 cases surpassing 250 million as of today, the recent COVID-19 outbreak in many regions of China had certain impact on Pingtan and the Company was faced with a situation of a growth in revenue and sales volume but a decline in gross margin. Although we remain on the sidelines of the follow-up market situation in 2021, we are confident in the sustainable development of China's fishery industry. We believe that for companies like Pingtan that focuses on pelagic fishery development, our advantages will become more apparent as the market gradually recovers."

Factors Affecting Pingtan's Results of Operations

COVID-19 pandemic

In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) surfaced in the PRC. In reaction to this outbreak, many provinces and municipalities in the PRC activated the highest Level-I Response to the emergency public health incident. As a result, business activities in the PRC were significantly affected.

Emergency quarantine measures and travel restrictions have had a significant impact on many sectors across the PRC, which has also adversely affected the Company's operations. To reduce the impact on production and operation, the Company implemented certain safety measures to allow us to gradually resume work in mid-February. For the employees who left Fuzhou during the Spring Festival holiday and could not return to Fuzhou as scheduled, or those who could only resume work after satisfying the 14-day quarantine requirement, the Company provided paid leave. Since resuming work in mid-February, the Company have been using a shift system and adopted additional health and safety procedures to protect its employees. With these measures, the Company was able to maintain sales and operations from mid-February to mid-March. On March 23, 2020, the Company resumed normal operations and is conducting business as usual with health and safety procedures to protect employees. Management is focused on mitigating the effects of COVID-19 on its business operations while protecting the employees' health and safety. the Company will continue to actively monitor the situation and may take further actions that alter its business operations, as may be required by local authorities or that the Company determines are in the best interests of its employees, customers, partners, suppliers and other stakeholders.

Some of the Company's customers are fish processing plants that export processed fish products to foreign countries. These customers reduced or postponed their purchases from the Company in the initial stage of the pandemic, but since the middle of the second quarter of 2020, they have adjusted their business strategies in relation to exportation or domestic sale. Because of the reduction or postponement, the Company's unit selling price decreased, its inventory levels increased, and accounts receivables were not timely paid as anticipated.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause major disruptions to businesses and markets worldwide as the virus spreads or a resurgence in certain jurisdictions. The effects of the outbreak are still evolving, and the ultimate severity and duration of the pandemic and the implications on global economic conditions remains uncertain. Therefore, the extent of the impact of the pandemic on its financial condition and results of operations is still highly uncertain and will depend on future developments, such as the ultimate duration and scope of the outbreak, its impact on the Company's customers and exporters, how quickly normal economic conditions, operations, and the demand for its products can resume and whether the pandemic leads to recessionary conditions in the PRC, United States, or globally.

While the Company anticipates its results of operations will continue to be impacted by this pandemic for the remainder of the year, the Company is unable to reasonably estimate the extent of the impact on its full-year results of operations, its liquidity or its overall financial position.

The Company's Fishing Fleet

As of September 30, 2021, of the Company's 142vessels, 100 were located in international waters, 12 were located in the Bay of Bengal in India, 13 were located in the PRC and17 were located in the Arafura Sea in Indonesia and not in operation. The Company has another 1 krill fishing vessel located in the shipbuilding factory in China that was suspended for construction and the Company has initiated negotiations with the shipbuilding company for the purpose of terminating the vessel construction contract.

Third Quarter 2021Selected Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except shares and per share data) Three Months endedSeptember30,

2021 2020





Revenue $36.1 $15.4 Cost of Revenue $40.2 $13.8 Gross Profit $(4.1) $1.7 Gross Margin (11.3) % 10.7% Net Income (Loss) $2.9 $0.8 Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 86.4 79.1 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 86.8 79.1 Basic and Diluted EPS (in $) $0.03 $0.01

Balance Sheet Highlights

($ in millions, except for book value per share) 9/30/2021 12/31/2020









Cash and Cash Equivalents $15.8 $0.7

Total Current Assets $125.6 $114.2

Total Assets $563.0 $463.5

Total Current Liabilities $227.8 $133.4

Long-term bank loans, non-current portion $250.1 $245.1

Total Liabilities $478.1 $378.5

Shareholders' Equity $85.0 $85.0

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $563.0 $463.5



Consolidated Financial and Operating Review

Revenue& Sales volume

Revenue for the three months ended September30, 2021was $36.1million, an increase of $20,655,591, or133.7%, from $15.4million for the same period in 2020. Sales volume increased by 110.1% to30.9 million KG in the three months ended September 30, 2021from 14.7 million KG in the same period of 2020.Average unit sale price increased 11.4% in the three months ended September30, 2021as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company's revenues were $101.3 million compared to $56.2 million in the nine months of 2020, an increase of $45,057,751, or 80.1%. Sales volumes increased by 43.7% to 71.8 million KG in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, from 50 million KG in the same period of 2020. Average unit sale price increased25.9% in the nine months ended September 30, 2021as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the different sales mix, average unit sale price increased, and increase in sales volume as more vessels were in operation.

Gross Margin

The Company's gross margin was (11.3) % for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to gross margin of 10.7% in the prior year period. The decrease was due to the increase in unit production cost of fish.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, gross margin was (5.2) %, compared to gross margin of 17.0% in the same period of 2020. The decrease in gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to more vessels were put into operation, which drove up refueling costs and other related costs of revenue, and the purchase cost of fishery products.

Selling Expenses

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, selling expenses were $2.0 million compared to $1.3 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to the increase in insurance, storage fees and customs clearance charge, shipping and handling fees, adverting and other miscellaneous selling expense.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, selling expenses were $5.1million compared to $3.3million in the same period of 2020. The increase was due to the increase in insurance, storage fees and customs clearance charge, and adverting, partially offset by the decrease in Shipping and handling fees and other miscellaneous selling expense.

General & Administrative Expenses

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, general and administrative expenses were $2.2 million, compared to $1.6 million in the prior year period. The increase was mainly due to the increase in depreciation, professional fees and rent and related administrative service charge.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, general and administrative expenses were $6.1 million, compared to $5.2 million in the prior year period. The increase was mainly due to increase in professional fees, bad debt expense, travel and entertainment and other general and administrative expenses, partially offset by the decrease in depreciation.

Net Income (Loss)

Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $2.9million, compared to net income of $0.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $9.7 million, compared to net income of $7.5 million in the same period of 2020.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders of the Company

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $2.6 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income attributable to owners of the Company of $0.7million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2020.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $9.5 million, or $(0.11) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income attributable to owners of the Company of $6.8 million, or $0.09per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2020.

About Pingtan

Pingtan is a fishing company engaging in ocean fishing through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd., or Pingtan Fishing.

Business Risks and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "estimate," "project," "forecast," "plan," "believe," "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "planned," "potential," "can," "expectation" and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions, may identify forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of our management, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known by us. Consequently, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in or anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Risks include anticipated growth and growth strategies; need for additional capital and the availability of financing; locating or re-locating vessels, in foreign waters and related license requirements; our ability to successfully manage relationships with customers, distributors and other important relationships; actions taken by government regulators, such as the Indonesian moratorium; technological changes; competition; demand for our products and services; the deterioration of general economic conditions, whether internationally, nationally or in the local markets in which we operate; the impact of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect our business; operational, mechanical, climatic or other unanticipated issues that adversely affect the production capacity of the Company's fishing vessels and their ability to generate expected annual revenue and net income; and other risk factors contained in Pingtan's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Pingtan's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Pingtan undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (IN U.S. DOLLARS)





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



























REVENUE

$ 36,103,674



$ 15,448,083



$ 101,275,967



$ 56,218,216



































COST OF REVENUE



40,165,352





13,787,521





106,530,518





46,641,884



































GROSS (LOSS) PROFIT



(4,061,678)





1,660,562





(5,254,551)





9,576,332



































OPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME):































Selling



1,976,187





1,333,927





5,112,982





3,282,097

General and administrative



1,172,102





809,988





4,904,109





2,875,463

General and administrative - depreciation



1,001,961





773,812





1,146,815





2,274,579

Subsidy



(16,284,032)





(4,440,731)





(19,887,829)





(12,778,819)

Impairment loss



495,857





-





1,471,223





-



































Total Operating (INCOME)



(11,637,925)





(1,523,004)





(7,252,700)





(4,346,680)



































INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



7,576,247





3,183,566





1,998,149





13,923,012



































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):































Interest income



23,276





973,265





72,729





3,335,877

Interest (expense)



(4,055,798)





(4,036,524)





(11,720,712)





(9,871,949)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)



(365,513)





747,678





184,148





402,987

Gain from cost method investment



38





764





605,216





133,517

(Loss) on equity method investment



(308,921)





(82,586)





(765,101)





(351,129)

Other income (expense)



(5)





(4,468)





(76,861)





(34,924)



































Total Other (Expense), net



(4,706,923)





(2,401,871)





(11,700,581)





(6,385,621)



































INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES



2,869,324





781,695





(9,702,432)





7,537,391

INCOME TAXES



-





-





-





-

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 2,869,324



$ 781,695



$ (9,702,432)



$ 7,537,391



































LESS: NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST



284,700





92,511





(546,791)





759,527

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY BEFORE PREFERRED DIVIDENDS



2,584,624





689,184





(9,155,641)





6,777,864

LESS: PREFERRED SHARE DIVIDENDS



-





-





(300,000)





-

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

$ 2,584,624



$ 689,184



$ (9,455,641)



$ 6,777,864



































COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):































NET INCOME (LOSS)



2,869,324





781,695





(9,702,432)





7,537,391

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME































Unrealized foreign currency translation gain



4,111,818





5,700,836





3,083,162





3,846,221

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



6,981,142





6,482,531





(6,619,270)





11,383,612

LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST



613,410





556,889





(282,897)





1,075,369

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

$ 6,367,732



$ 5,925,642



$ (6,336,373)



$ 10,308,243



































NET INCOME (LOSS) PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY































Basic

$ 0.03



$ 0.01



$ (0.11)



$ 0.09

Diluted

$ 0.03



$ 0.01



$ (0.11)



$ 0.09



































WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:































Basic



86,389,548





79,071,363





83,854,623





79,060,490

Diluted



86,797,148





79,071,363





83,854,623





79,060,490



PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)





September 30,



December 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,756,293



$ 691,933

Restricted cash



13,018,350





9,912,666

Accounts receivable, net



21,823,247





31,946,561

Inventories, net



72,839,826





67,611,136

Prepaid expenses



1,517,569





170,706

Prepaid expenses - related party



-





2,015,357

Other receivables



606,298





1,901,094



















Total Current Assets



125,561,583





114,249,453



















OTHER ASSETS:















Cost method investment



3,238,042





3,218,440

Equity method investment



29,107,193





29,689,813

Prepayment for long-term assets



98,454,667





66,083,041

Right-of-use asset



559,296





64,220

Property, plant and equipment, net



306,123,374





250,155,011



















Total Other Assets



437,482,572





349,210,525



















Total Assets

$ 563,044,155



$ 463,459,978



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Accounts payable

$ 38,929,872



$ 18,792,983

Accounts payable - related parties



10,427,554





9,966,708

Short-term bank loans



55,509,298





52,414,596

Long-term bank loans - current portion



70,676,635





39,987,577

Accrued liabilities and other payables



20,914,632





12,151,633

Lease liability- current



398,909





32,349

Due to related parties



30,973,032





18,354



















Total Current Liabilities



227,829,932





133,364,200



















OTHER LIABILITIES:















Lease liability



128,036





-

Long-term bank loans - non-current portion



250,126,251





245,116,088

Total Liabilities



478,084,219





378,480,288



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Equity attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company:















Preferred shares ($0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021

and December 31, 2020)



-





-

Ordinary shares ($0.001 par value; 125,000,000 shares authorized; 85,940,965 and 79,302,428 shares issued and outstanding

at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020)



85,941





79,302

Additional paid-in capital



88,938,870





82,045,993

(Deficit)



(28,050,396)





(18,594,755)

Statutory reserve



15,751,712





15,751,712

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)



(6,749,605)





(9,568,873)

Total equity attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company



69,976,522





69,713,379

Non-controlling interest



14,983,414





15,266,311

Total Shareholders' Equity



84,959,936





84,979,690

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 563,044,155



$ 463,459,978



PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)





For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net (loss) income

$ (9,702,432)



$ 7,537,391

Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation



12,510,131





10,616,935

Bad debt expense



756,463





245,498

(Decrease) increase in inventory allowance



740,084





1,711,666

Loss on equity method investment



765,101





351,129

Common stock issuance for professional fee



-





25,974

Impairment loss for fishing vessels



1,471,223





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



9,583,745





(5,191,192)

Inventories



(5,567,403)





(35,027,650)

Prepaid expenses



(1,350,006)





(432,033)

Prepaid expenses - related party



2,032,018





-

Other receivables



1,309,201





(328,396)

Accounts payable



20,065,745





(4,641,514)

Accounts payable - related parties



401,008





218,739

Accrued liabilities and other payables



8,070,980





1,553,556

Accrued liabilities and other payables - related party



29,568,507





-

Advance from customers



636,865





(619,235)

Due to related parties



77,476





140,210



















NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES



71,368,706





(23,838,922)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(32,038,302)





(93,357,444)

Prepayment made for long-term assets



(68,553,308)





-

Proceeds from government grants for fishing vessel construction



-





28,962,913



















NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(100,591,610)





(64,394,531)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds of short-term bank loans



44,812,560





81,811,291

Repayments of short-term bank loans



(42,031,091)





(42,908,020)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans



78,720,177





104,640,414

Repayments of long-term bank loans



(44,683,935)





(46,325,253)

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares



4,351,243









Proceeds from issuance of series A preferred shares



3,698,273





-

Proceeds from related party



1,450,000









Repurchase of preferred shares



(1,450,000)









Loans issued to related parties











(160,070,480)

Repayments of loans issued to related parties



-





157,692,576



















NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES



44,867,227





94,840,528



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



2,525,721





935,670



















NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



18,170,044





7,542,745



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - beginning of period



10,604,599





10,092,205



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED - end of period

$ 28,774,643



$ 17,634,950



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:















Cash paid for:















Interest

$ 13,191,936



$ 11,012,593

Income taxes

$ -



$ -



















RECONCILIATION TO AMOUNTS ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS:















Cash and cash equivalents



15,756,293





3,397,018

Restricted cash



13,018,350





14,237,932

TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

$ 28,774,643



$ 17,634,950

NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Acquisition of property and equipment paid by related party on behalf

$ (32,038,302)





-

Acquisition of property and equipment by decreasing prepayment for long-term assets

$ -



$ (20,594,592)



