Nuula launches financial metrics tool, integrating accounting software data into the Nuula mobile app

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuula, a fintech company focused on providing small businesses the tools and the capital they need to succeed, today announced the launch of its Financial Health tool -- a new feature that lets small business owners stay on top of key financial metrics from their cloud accounting software right within the Nuula app.

With the Financial Health tool, small businesses can get real-time insights from their QuickBooks, FreshBooks, Wave or other accounting software anytime and anywhere.

Complemented by cash flow forecasting, credit monitoring, and customer sentiment tracking, already in the app, this new feature helps provide a comprehensive, ongoing, and intelligent view of their overall financial health. Coming soon will be the ability to receive alerts when important events happen, such as a missed payment or overdue invoice.

"The addition of the Financial Health tool makes the Nuula app even more valuable because it makes available the metrics that matter in one centralized place, so they can check-in on the state of their business, whenever and wherever, right from their phone," said Mark Ruddock, CEO at Nuula. "Most small business owners want to keep up-to-date on and track the overall health of their business daily, but rarely have the time to do this. By coupling a small business's accounting data with Nuula's existing business tools and insights, we've made that much easier. Even when they are on the go."

The integration between accounting software providers and Nuula was made possible through a partnership with Codat, a universal API for small business data. Starting today, Nuula users will be able to sync their QuickBooks, FreshBooks and Wave accounts. Additional accounting platforms, including Sage, Xero, Microsoft Dynamics and others, will also be made available in the coming months.

About Nuula

Nuula is building the future of small business performance. Launched in 2021, Nuula is a financial services and technology company focused on serving the small to medium-sized business community. Nuula provides real-time data and analytics, allowing businesses to manage their cash flow, monitor their credit ratings and user reviews, and more. Nuula is an advocate of financial inclusivity and a proud partner to Kiva to create economic and social good. To learn more about Nuula, visit www.nuula.com.

