Encycle's Announces New Autonomous Swarm IQ™ RTU Fault Detection Tool

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encycle Corporation, a software technology company focused on helping commercial enterprise and utility customers dramatically improve the efficiency of their HVAC systems using IoT-enabled services, today announced a new set of patented data-driven tools that allow facility managers to gain unprecedented visibility into the maintenance and efficiency of their HVAC assets. With Swarm IQ, Encycle customers subscribed to the company's Swarm Logic® energy management technology now have access to automated fault detection of HVAC rooftop units (RTUs) across their entire building and enterprise-wide portfolios.

Encycle is a technology-driven company that is transforming energy management for multi-site commercial and industrial companies. The company leverages the power of artificial intelligence in its patented cloud-based technology to lower its clients’ electric costs, maximize energy efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. Companies using Swarm Logic routinely reduce HVAC electric costs and consumption by 10%-30% with little or no capital investment. For information, visit: www.encycle.com (PRNewsfoto/Encycle)

Swarm IQ provides actionable intelligence that helps companies become proactive with their HVAC maintenance activities.

Swarm IQ provides actionable intelligence that helps companies become more proactive with their HVAC maintenance activities and more efficient in budget spending. The unique value-added technology is now visualized through Swarm Portal™, which leverages Encycle's web-based reporting and analytics capabilities. The easy-to-use platform provides intuitive insights into Swarm Logic performance, energy savings, and the health and operations of HVAC assets.

Swarm IQ's fault detection benefits include:

Automated detection of HVAC issues

Moves customers into proactive, preventive maintenance

More efficient facilities management and budgetary spend

"Swarm IQ's powerful new functionality helps Encycle customers go one step further with their preventive maintenance scheduling, identifying equipment issues early on so they can be remedied before they become an even costlier problem," said Steve Alexander, Encycle President and COO. "We are continually enhancing our autonomous suite of offerings developed for enterprise-level customers and utility customers to help them reduce their operational costs and meet sustainability goals," Alexander added.

Encycle's Executive Vice President of Sales, Ana-Paula Issa, notes that Swarm IQ differentiates Encycle from other HVAC energy management service companies. "Our Swarm Logic technology is unique in itself, providing commercial and industrial customers with unprecedented HVAC energy savings," Issa remarked. "Swarm IQ adds a crucial layer of actionable intelligence that removes yet another burden for facility staff while empowering them to reduce their energy consumption and related emissions autonomously. Swarm Logic is truly a game-changing transformational technology that's pushing buildings to become smarter while requiring little or no capital investment to enjoy substantial rewards," Issa continued.

Swarm Logic is a multi-patented, proven energy management solution that has been successfully deployed at over 1,000 sites and 10,000 rooftop units (RTUs). Typical Encycle customers save 10% to 20% on HVAC energy consumption, spend, and emissions with results verified by independent third-party reviews.

Swarm Logic can be integrated with a building automation system (BAS), connected thermostats, and IoT-enabled equipment to dynamically synergize power-hungry HVAC rooftop units (RTUs). The AI-enhanced technology enables RTUs to operate most efficiently in response to changing conditions such as outdoor temperature, building occupancy levels, and RTU performance. Instead of operating in isolation, the RTUs become part of a closed-loop system that coordinates RTU activity, balancing energy consumption more logically among the individual RTUs. This approach maximizes efficiency while maintaining desired building comfort levels.

Encycle serves a broad range of markets, including retail stores, grocery stores, shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment venues, offices, schools, distribution centers, and light/medium manufacturing. Customers whose buildings range from 7,500 square feet to 2 million square feet or more realize the greatest benefit from Encycle's Swarm Logic technology.

For more information about Encycle's Swarm Logic technology or its new Swarm IQ analysis and reporting capabilities, please visit encycle.com or call 1-855-875-4031.

About Encycle:

Encycle is data-driven technology company that is transforming energy management for multi-site commercial and industrial companies. The company leverages the power of artificial intelligence in its patented cloud-based technology to lower its clients' electric costs, maximize energy efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. Companies using Swarm Logic routinely reduce HVAC electric costs and consumption by 10%-20% with little or no capital investment. For more information about Encycle, visit www.encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact: Sally Koepke

President

Koepke Communications

Phone: 216-346-4697

Email: skoepke@koepkecommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Encycle