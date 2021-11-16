Animoto Survey: 93% of brands landed a new customer after sharing a video on social media.

Video Ads are the #1 Way Consumers Discovered a Brand They Later Purchased From

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Animoto, the company that makes it easy for anyone to create professional videos for marketing, sales, human resources, and more, reported new survey results today that detail a shift in social media platforms and video marketing trends. The video creator shared its Emerging Video Marketing Trends for 2022 report that details an in-depth look at the current video marketing landscape.

Animoto's latest study reveals video is the #1 most helpful form of content for consumers making a purchase decision.

"For brands planning their 2022 marketing strategy, video is a prominent and undeniable purchase driver," said Brad Jefferson, CEO and co-Founder of Animoto. "At Animoto, we're passionate about leveling the playing field so companies of all sizes can leverage the proven power of video, and experience that momentum first-hand."

Video Stands Out as a Purchase Driver

93% of businesses landed a new customer after sharing a video on social media.

Video ads on social were the #1 way consumers discovered a brand they later purchased from.

94% of marketers said paid video ads had a positive ROI for their business.

TikTok Gains Momentum Among Consumers

Consumers said Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok were the top 3 social platforms on which they watched videos that led to a purchase.

TikTok is the #1 social media platform increasing in popularity , according to consumer research.

After discovering a new product or service, 67% of consumers visit the brand's social media first. That's a 9% increase from 2019.

Video Marketing Informs Brands' 2022 Strategy

When shopping online, video is the #1 most helpful form of content in making a purchase decision.

39% of consumers watched more video ads on social media than on TV in 2019. This year, that number rose to 58%.

While marketers intend to invest the highest ad spend on YouTube in 2022, consumers will be flocking to TikTok to browse, discover, and purchase.

To illustrate the research and its results, Animoto published the findings on their site. The in-depth insights can be found here .

Methodology:

Animoto surveyed a representative sample of U.S. adult consumers and adult marketers at companies that have created at least 2 videos in the past year to learn about social media and video marketing practices. The web-based survey was fielded August 11, 2021 through August 19, 2021, with a sample size of 500 consumers 18 years or older and 500 video marketers (at companies of 3 employees or larger). For each survey, the margin of error was 4.4%.

About Animoto:

Animoto's award-winning online video maker makes it easy for anyone to drag and drop their way to powerful and professional videos for marketing, sales, human resources, and more. The company's certified partnerships with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and the Small Business Administration give it unique insight into the changing social media and business landscape. That's why more than 1 million businesses around the world have used Animoto to create videos that stand out on social media and beyond.

Founded in 2006, Animoto is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit http://animoto.com . Animoto is a registered trademark of Animoto Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

