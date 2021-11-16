SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Afresh Technologies, an AI-driven technology company building solutions transforming the fresh food supply chain, announced today that it is partnering with The Save Mart Companies, California's largest family owned grocer, on an upcoming pilot program. The Save Mart Companies will bring Afresh's Fresh Operating System into select Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx stores throughout California.

Afresh Technologies Partners with The Save Mart Companies to Ensure Freshest Produce for Shoppers

"Afresh is using an innovative approach to solve problems that have historically been overlooked, and we're excited to drive results that support The Save Mart Companies' priorities," said Matt Schwartz, CEO, and co-founder, Afresh. "The Save Mart Companies' stores are already leaders in fresh produce, given their location in the heart of California's agricultural community, and our AI-driven approach will help their stores optimize its produce department."

Afresh's system helps supermarkets plan in advance by using AI to analyze previous demand and data trends. This allows grocers to keep fresh food for as little time as possible, reducing their losses and the amount of food waste. According to Afresh Technologies, stores using their programs have reduced food waste by 25%, out of stock inventory by 80%, and increased department sales by 3% on average month after month.

Afresh's AI-powered solutions will provide The Save Mart Companies stores with efficient truck-to-shelf ordering and inventory tracking that reduce back stock, help ensure lead ad items are plentiful and in stock and increase the longevity of its fresh produce before it even leaves the store.

"Since its inception, The Save Mart Companies has embraced innovation – from distinctive in-store experiences and hyper-local product offerings to a robotic grocery delivery service. Afresh Technologies should boost produce operations efficiency and help support our department managers stock and maintain the freshest product for our shoppers, all while reducing food waste" said Hal Levitt, senior vice president of retail operations and supply chain.

Afresh Technologies is a one-stop-shop for all produce ordering, including bulk ordering traditionally done with pen and paper. Afresh delivers order recommendations that increase in-stock rates and improve shelf life, ultimately offering shoppers a better experience.

About Afresh Technologies

Afresh is on a mission to eliminate food waste and increase access to fresh, nutritious food with the first Fresh Operating System explicitly built to overcome fresh food's challenges. With Afresh, grocery retailers order billions of dollars of perishables every year while reducing millions of pounds of food waste and increasing sales with fresher food that lasts longer at home. Afresh, headquartered in San Francisco, was founded in 2017 by Matt Schwartz, Nathan Fenner, and Volodymyr Kuleshov. Learn more at www.afresh.com

About The Save Mart Companies

Based in the heart of the Central Valley, The Save Mart Companies is committed to sourcing a wide variety of local products and serves communities throughout California and Northern Nevada. The company operates more than 200 stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.

SOURCE Afresh Technologies