Vertafore and Cogitate Join Forces to Unlock Digital Acceleration for MGAs, MGUs, and Wholesale Brokers with Cutting-Edge, Modern Digital Platforms

MARIETTA, GA, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vertafore and Cogitate Technology Solutions (Cogitate) announce their partnership to assist MGAs, MGUs, wholesalers, and insurers to increase efficiency and productivity.

As the newest member of the Vertafore Orange Partner Program, Cogitate's digital platforms and adaptive APIs now integrate with AIM™, Vertafore's core management system for MGAs. Working in tandem, Vertafore will provide core usability while Cogitate enables unique and leading-edge digital distribution capabilities.

This partnership highlights the distinctive capabilities of Vertafore and Cogitate, providing their customers with an intuitive, end-to-end solution to create, initiate and scale innovative solutions. Cogitate is a modern digital platform galvanizing insurance value chain users to build new solutions using a low-code no-code (LCNC) configuration hub while decreasing implementation time. Through adaptive APIs and cloud-native architecture, Cogitate's platform allows customers to create solutions faster, that are easier to manage and are cost-effective.

"We are excited to work with a great team that is focused on providing digital tools for MGAs, MGUs, and wholesalers," said Doug Mohr Vice President of Industry Relations & Partnerships at Vertafore. "The AIM integration the Cogitate team has built comes from years of experience as a customer of Vertafore in this segment. They know the needs of our MGA customers and their solutions provide exceptional value to this very important segment of the independent agent channel."

Arvind Kaushal, Co-Founder & CEO of Cogitate, explained, "With this partnership, AIM and ImageRight® users can take advantage of platform acceleration technology that improves distribution with on-demand access and provides an optimal, digital client experience. Our mutual customers will also continue to do business as usual—as their current processes will be uninterrupted—since Cogitate's platform seamlessly integrates with AIM."

The program's latest integration partners are made possible through Vertafore's unique, API-backed open platform that enables complementary technologies to integrate with Vertafore solutions. Orange Partners, like Cogitate, undergo a rigorous vetting process to ensure they meet Vertafore's standards.

The Vertafore and Cogitate partnership launch will be introduced at the WSIA Annual Marketplace in San Diego, California, November 17–19, 2021.

About Cogitate Technology Solutions®

Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc., develops modern and innovative technology products and solutions for the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. It helps insurance companies transform their business models to create a competitive advantage in a time of rapid industry change. Cogitate's next-generation technology products and solutions are helping insurance carriers, brokers, MGAs, and agents to accelerate digitalization and expand their businesses.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying insurance distribution so that our customers can focus on what matters most: people. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies and carriers.

©2021 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

