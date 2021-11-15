Trimble Civil Construction Field Software Now Available Via Subscription Service Worldwide

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that its Trimble® Earthworks Grade Control Platform software and Trimble Siteworks software are now available globally as a subscription service. Contractors now have the ability to implement and scale Trimble's machine control and construction surveying solutions more easily and with no large up-front costs.

Trimble Earthworks Subscription Service and Trimble Siteworks Subscription Service provide the software solutions at a contracted, fixed monthly price with flexible 12-, 36- and 60-month terms, giving customers the ability to modernize large fleets and to survey equipment inventories without a large capital investment. Trimble's subscription services are a cost-effective, predictable way for users new to technology to get started, and are also ideal for contractors looking to switch technology providers.

Plans include Trimble WorksManager Software, the cloud-based application that allows users to wirelessly transfer data from the office to the field, ensuring that field teams are always working with the latest 3D constructible models. Hardware and software upgrades are also included for the full term, and accidental damage protection for hardware is part of the contract in some regions. Local technical support, training and customer service packages from SITECH® construction technology dealers can be included in the subscription service.

"Providing customers around the world access to Trimble field software as a subscription service means contractors no longer have to spend time or resources tracking technology assets, training or troubleshooting users on multiple software versions, or worrying about technology upgrades," said Scott Crozier, general manager of Civil Construction at Trimble. "The rate of change for technology continues to increase. With a subscription service, contractors can rest assured that they will always have the latest and greatest from Trimble."

Availability

Trimble Earthworks Subscription Service and Trimble Siteworks Subscription Service are now available globally through the worldwide SITECH distribution channel. For more information, visit: heavyindustry.trimble.com/construction .

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

