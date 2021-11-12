United Adds 44 Flights to Las Vegas for CES 2022 Airline to add 80% of the capacity it added for CES 2020

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to feedback from its business customers and an uptick in demand, United Airlines is expanding its schedule to make it easier for CES 2022 attendees to join the in-person show in Las Vegas. The airline is adding 14 new direct flights in early January between Las Vegas and San Jose, Calif., Boston, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando, and is also adding 30 flights from its hub airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington D.C./Dulles. This represents a capacity increase of 37% compared to its usual January schedule to Las Vegas.

"The return of in-person conferences and events is a very positive sign in the pandemic recovery, and United is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this increase in demand," said Ankit Gupta, senior vice president of Domestic Planning and United Express. "We're adding about 80% of the capacity we did for CES in 2020, demonstrating that business travel is on the rebound and our customers are eager to reunite with clients and colleagues."

Between Oct. 27 and Nov. 9, searches on United.com for flights to Las Vegas during CES 2022 were up 70% compared to the prior two-week period. And according to a recent survey of United's business customers, nearly 20% say they expect travel to meetings and conferences will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

United will fly 81 flights into Las Vegas during the peak arrival days of January 3-4, and 109 flights on the peak departure days of January 8-10. New flights include:

8 direct flights from San Jose, Calif.

6 direct flights from Fort Lauderdale , Boston and Orlando

15 additional flights from San Francisco , and 9 flights on a larger aircraft

8 additional flights from Los Angeles , and 4 flights on a larger aircraft

5 additional flights from Washington D.C. /Dulles

2 additional flights from New York / Newark

Tickets for all of these flights are available for sale now at United.com.

Committed to Ensuring a Safe Journey

United is committed to putting health and safety at the forefront of every customer's journey, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlus℠ program. United has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind. Customers can review COVID-19 entry requirements, find local testing options and upload any required testing and vaccination records for domestic and international travel, all in United's Travel Ready Center. United was the first airline to integrate all these features into its mobile app and website.

United Next

United is more focused than ever on its commitment to customers and employees. In addition to today's announcement, United has recently:

Launched an ambitious plan to transform the United customer experience by adding and upgrading hundreds of aircraft as well as investing in features like larger overhead bins, seatback entertainment in every seat and the industry's fastest available Wi-Fi.

Announced a goal to create 25,000 unionized jobs by 2026 that includes careers as pilots, flight attendants, agents, technicians, and dispatchers.

Announced that United will train at least 5,000 pilots by 2030 through the United Aviate Academy , with the plan of at least half being women and people of color.

Required all U.S. employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination

Became the first airline to offer customers the ability to check their destination's travel requirements, schedule COVID-19 tests and more on its mobile app and website.

Invested in emerging technologies that are designed to decarbonize air travel, like an agreement to work with urban air mobility company Archer , an investment in aircraft startup Heart Aerospace and a purchase agreement with Boom Supersonic

Committed to going 100% green by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 100% by 2050, without relying on traditional carbon offsets.

Eliminated change fees for all economy and premium cabin tickets for travel within the U.S.

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." In 2019, United and United Express® carriers operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 162 million customers. United has the most comprehensive route network among North American carriers, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. For more about how to join the United team, please visit united.com/careers and more information about the company is at united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

