ReneSola Power and Emeren Launch Their First Solar Project in Italy

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, and Emeren, a London, United Kingdom-based project developer specialized in the development of renewable energy power plants in Europe and other international markets, announced the launch of a 7 MW ground-mounted solar project, jointly developed by the two companies in southern Italy.

This project falls within the framework of the partnership agreement announced by ReneSola Power and Emeren on July 30, 2021, under which the two companies expect to develop projects in a broad range of sizes across Italy, with a target of reaching 110 MW shovel-ready projects by 2022.

"With the launch of this project, our partnership with Emeren is off to a great start," commented Mr. Josef Kastner, CEO of ReneSola Power European Region. "At Renesola Power, we are focused on accelerating solar development in Europe, and together with Emeren, we continue to expect to bring a range of high-quality projects to the Italian market, driving growth in the region."

"We are delighted to work alongside ReneSola Power on this first project and provide our steady contribution to the clean energy transition," said Enrico Bocchi, Chief Operating Officer of Emeren, "It will be an exciting opportunity for our local development team, and we are confident that this will be the first of many great achievements in the framework of our partnership."

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

About Emeren Limited

Emeren is a developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects, headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Currently, the Company has over 1GW of projects under development (mid- to early- stage), all backed by institutional investors' capital. Emeren leverages trusted partnerships with tier-1 international financial and industrial players to deploy top-notch financial solutions. For additional information about the Company, visit: www.emeren.co.uk

