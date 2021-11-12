AFC Urgent Care Denver and Project C.U.R.E. Partner to Meet Desperate Need for Medical Supplies in Africa

More Than a Million Dollars' Worth of Medical Supplies to Be Delivered to Rural African Villages by Denver Organizations

More Than a Million Dollars' Worth of Medical Supplies to Be Delivered to Rural African Villages by Denver Organizations AFC Urgent Care Denver and Project C.U.R.E. Partner to Meet Desperate Need for Medical Supplies in Africa

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a desperate shortage of medical supplies in Africa, especially in rural African villages.

AFC Urgent Care Denver and Project C.U.R.E. Partner to Meet Desperate Need for Medical Supplies in Africa.

The World Health Organization estimates that as much as 40% of the equipment in low-income countries is nonfunctional. The need is real and urgent.

COVID only aggravated the problem and made it more difficult for rural areas to get medical goods. From personal protection devices (PPEs) to life-saving supplies to basic healthcare durables, global demand has caused severe supply chain problems and increased prices. For rural and poor communities that are already suffering from a lack of resources, it often means doing without important medical care and supplies.

"Our medical staff serves patients in Denver every day," said Shay Kerman, Chief Operating Officer of Urgent Care Solutions in Denver. "It's easy to take for granted access to high-quality medical care like we have here, while other places suffer because of a lack of access to basic medical supplies and lifesaving equipment."

To help address this need, Urgent Care Solutions and Project C.U.R.E. have partnered to send two containers of medical durables to Ghana and Senegal. Urgent Care Solutions is paying the cost and its team members are helping to collect the supplies and ship them to Africa.

"I've seen the need first-hand," said Kerman. "During my work in Ghana with volunteer groups providing medical assistance, I saw tiny villages that had limited access to water, let alone medical supplies."

On November 10th, Dairus and Shay Kerman, along with the staff from AFC Urgent Care Denver, helped to sort, assemble, pack, and ship medical supplies at the non-profit Project C.U.R.E. headquarters in Centennial, CO.

Medical supplies worth millions will be distributed through local healthcare providers.

"I'm very excited about this partnership. Our headquarters is here in Denver and donations from a local organization like Urgent Care Solutions help us deliver our mission," said Dr. Douglas Jackson, President & CEO of Project C.U.R.E. "Because of COVID, there's an even bigger need for medical services and supplies in underserved countries."

Project C.U.R.E. has provided more than $48 million in donated medical supplies both in the U.S. and abroad. Donated medical supplies and equipment are provided at no cost to local healthcare providers serving remote locations.

About Urgent Care Solutions

Urgent Care Solutions dba AFC Urgent Care has 9 locations serving more than 150,000 patients each year in Denver and Aurora, Colorado. AFC Urgent Care provides fast and comprehensive medical care with short wait times and reasonable rates.

About Project C.U.R.E.

Project C.U.R.E. is the world's largest distributor of donated medical equipment and supplies. They deliver these supplies to resource-limited communities worldwide in more than 135 countries. Project C.U.R.E. accepts donations from medical supply companies, hospitals, healthcare providers, and consumers.

Linked In Post

Urgent Care Solutions in Denver is partnering with Project C.U.R.E. to send millions of dollars' worth of medical supplies to rural African villages in desperate need. Yesterday the medical staff and the leadership team from Urgent Care sorted, assembled, packed, and shipped much needed medical supplies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Urgent Care Solutions