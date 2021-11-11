Deals
LogicBio Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, today announced that president and chief executive officer, Frederic Chereau, will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit: Fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 15, 2021
  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference: Pre-recorded corporate presentation will be available beginning at 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021

A live webcast of the Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit fireside chat and a webcast replay of the Jefferies London presentation will be made available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investor.logicbio.com. The webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days.

About LogicBio Therapeutics 
LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering genome editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's genome editing platform, GeneRide™, is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural DNA repair process potentially leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. The company's gene delivery platform, sAAVy™, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.logicbio.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Investor Contacts:

Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group
(619) 916-7620
laurence@gilmartinir.com

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525-2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contacts:
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
W:212-253-8881
C: 614-580-2048
adaley@berrypr.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logicbio-therapeutics-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301422553.html

SOURCE LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.