Leonardo DRS Recognized for Military/Veteran Friendly Employment Honors

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. announced today that it has been recognized for two awards highlighting the company's efforts to recruit, retain, and support current and former service members and military spouses.

"We appreciate our veteran employees, and it is particularly important for us to continue to hire and promote veterans."

The recognition of "Best for Vets" and "Military Friendly Employer" were earned by Leonardo DRS after review by two independent organizations that reviewed data on the company.

The 2022 Military Friendly Employer designation by Victory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs was earned after being evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over a thousand companies participated in the 2022 Military Friendly® survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees. You can find the list here: https://www.militaryfriendly.com/employers/

"Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers® designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe, they have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations," said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. "To them, hiring veterans and servicemembers is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense.

Leonardo DRS seeks to hire military talent and has long recognized hiring from the military community offers the company strategic competitive advantage. "We appreciate our veteran employees, and it is particularly important for us to continue to hire and promote veterans and offer them challenging and rewarding careers after their military service," according to Tami Gesiskie, senior vice president of human resources at Leonardo DRS." "I am proud that our company has been recognized by multiple organizations as a top business for veterans to work," she said.

The company was also recently selected for the "2022 Best for Vets: Employers" list by the Military Times publication. The company was recognized for its recruiting and hiring practices of military and veteran employees in addition to policies that help veterans with everything from recruiting to reserve duty.

As a company that's proud to hire military veterans and their family members, we see this survey and our partnership with Military Times as an opportunity to further the credibility and recognition of the companies committed to being Best for Vets Employers, as well as a resource for companies seeking to improve or extend their current veteran hiring practices," said Andy Blenkle, FMG's vice president of marketing and public service recruitment.

Almost 200 organizations submitted responses to an independent panel. The responses captured areas of greatest importance to transitioning service members, veterans, and their families when looking for an employer. Recruitment and employment practices, as well as retention and support programs, were given the most weight and importance in scoring and final rankings. The survey is voluntary and covered policies and practices that make companies an attractive place to work for current employees and future job seekers within the military community.

You can find the rankings here: https://bestforvets2021.militarytimes.com/

